Photos Surface Of An Emotional Diddy At Kim Porter’s Gravesite

Yesterday, Diddy was among an estimated 2,500 people who arrived at Kim Porter’s funeral at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia. According to People magazine, the hip-hop mogul was very much involved in the planning of Kim’s elaborate funeral. During the service, Diddy spoke fondly of Kim Porter, detailing her impact on his life. The heartfelt eulogy also included words of encouragement to their young daughters. Initially, there was speculation an emotional Diddy would have difficulty making it through the 15-minute speech, but after taking to social media with a personal prayer for guidance and strength, he managed to prevail.

The difficult day ended at Kim Porter’s gravesite at Evergreen Memorial Park in Columbus. Now, photos of Diddy at Kim’s gravesite have surfaced and fans have continued to offer condolences as the Bad Boy CEO attempts to move forward for the sake of his children. A somber Diddy could be seen sitting and staring at an elaborate, black marble headstone which bears the name of Kim Porter’s mother, Sarah Porter. Reports have confirmed that she was buried next to her mother who passed away back in 2014. The heartbreaking photo has gone viral on social media.

Man this looks so sad. Sitting by her gravesite all by himself. Is Diddy even strong enough to comfort those children now? pic.twitter.com/YGnbizvh4O — Ms Brilliant Brain Jane (@CarolineMugz) November 25, 2018

Over the course of the past week, Diddy has taken to Instagram with an array of posts about Kim Porter. From photos to videos and lengthy love letters, Diddy has had lots to say about the woman he’s referred to as his “soulmate.” With the video detailing the timeline of his relationship with Kim, he wrote, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare,” he said.

“But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.”

The latest news follows reports about Kim Porter’s death certificate and cause of death. On Monday, November 19, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released a statement regarding Kim’s death. It was confirmed that her death certificate had been released but “the cause of death was deferred pending additional tests.” On Thursday, November 15, the initial 911 call was placed regarding a “cardiac arrest episode” but first responders arrived to find Kim Porter dead in her home.

Although Diddy and Kim Porter were never married, he often speaks highly of the mothers of his children. During a previous interview, he commended his exes and admitted the mothers of his children are his “best friends.” “I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women,” he said of his exes.