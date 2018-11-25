Sommer Ray Sends Out Good Vibes In A Fuzzy Blue Bikini On Instagram

Sommer Ray wore a fuzzy blue bikini in her latest Instagram snap, which she captioned, “vibes speak louder than words.” It looked like she was giving off some positive vibes, as she tilted her head to her left and smiled with her lips closed.

The Instagram sensation has been busy promoting her new line of workout clothing, which appear to be a huge hit among her fans. Sommer advised her fans to grab what they want as soon as possible, because apparently everything is being sold in a limited run. That means once something sells out, that it’s gone for good. It’s an interesting business plan, because while she may not be selling as many as she possibly could, Ray is creating demand by limiting supply.

Her current collection features many pieces with a yellow cameo print, which is a feminine, yet strong look. That speaks to Sommer’s personality well, considering that she was once a body builder that later pursued modeling.

The model also recently has started sharing more workout videos with her fans, because she set up a home gym. Sommer noted that she always felt awkward videotaping herself at the public gym, but she no longer has to worry about that.

There are tons of Instagram models and fitness lovers on the platform, but Sommer has definitely made her mark and found a way to stand apart from the masses. She revealed to Cosmopolitan why she thinks her followers choose to keep up with her.

“There’s so much fake fitness on the Internet. I was just a breath of fresh air — all the way natural without fake boobs or a fake butt. People like authenticity. They caught on to what was doing and liked it.”

And that authenticity extends to Sommer’s alternate profile on Instagram, where she shares candid snaps of herself. Recently, she’s shared outtakes from photoshoots, a video of herself munching down on some pizza, and a karaoke session at the gym.

Sommer’s down-to-earth personality extends also to her approach to working out.

“There’s not a certain exercise or specific workout that’s beneficial. I switch it up every day and try to make it fun, because as soon as it feels like a job, you don’t want to do it.”

It all seems to be working out for Ray, as the number of her followers increases. Hopefully her clothing line continues to be a success, which is a testament to her hard work and enduring fan base.