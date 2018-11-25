Prince William Involved In Secret Meetings For Eventual Cornwall Takeover From Prince Charles

As Prince Charles readies himself to become king one day, Prince William learns the ropes of becoming the Prince of Wales.

As Prince Charles moves towards becoming the King in everything but title and takes over responsibilities from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William is also stepping up and taking on more responsibilities. The latest, according to recent reports, see Prince William attending meetings in relation to his father’s £1 billion estate in Cornwall, which he will inherit once Charles becomes the king.

According to Cornwall Live, Prince William has been attending meetings pertaining to Prince Charles’ Cornwall estate, which reportedly generated £20.5 million in income for Prince Charles last year. The most recent of these secretive meetings took place last month, according to the official diary of royal engagements, the Court Circular.

While Prince Charles is currently the Duke of Cornwall, when he inherits the throne from Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, the current Duke of Cambridge, will become the new Duke of Cornwall, hence the need for William to learn more about this valuable asset.

Charlie Proctor, an editor of Royal Central, explains the process to the Daily Star.

“As per tradition, when Prince Charles does take to the throne, William & Kate will become the Prince and Princess of Wales meaning he will take on additional duties to assist the monarch. Just like Prince Charles is preparing to become King, William is already preparing to become Prince of Wales ready for the duties & responsibilities he will have to take on.”

Prince William's secret takeover meetings over inheriting dad's £1billion estate Prince William has attended meetings at Prince Charles’ Clarence House home as he prepares to become Duke of Cornwall, it has been reported https://t.co/OxdLvPjsIv — Socialist Voice #GTTO (@SocialistVoice) November 25, 2018

It is not expected that either Prince Charles or Prince William will be elevated in their position any time soon, as the queen continues to rule the monarchy and wants to do so for as long as possible. However, the second and third in line to the throne are already adjusting their royal duties in anticipation of their promotions further on down the track.

“I think it is important to say that just like his father, William is also preparing to become King,” Charlie Proctor said.

“There is no chance that William will be Prince of Wales for more than 60 years. As such, he must also learn the ropes because his time on the throne may come sooner rather than later.”

The Duchy of Cornwall was established by Edward III in 1337 and is one of only two royal duchies in England. The other is the Duchy of Lancaster, of which Queen Elizabeth is also in control. All revenues from the Duchy of Cornwall is passed to the Duke of Cornwall and he then uses these funds to “fund his public, charitable and private activities and those of his family.”

According to Cornwall Live, the “Duchy consists of around 53,000 hectares of land in 23 counties, mostly in the South West of England.” It is currently Prince Charles’ responsibility to maintain “sustainable, commercial management of its land and properties.”

Now, it seems that Prince William is already learning how his father undertakes this vast position as he attends these meetings with Prince Charles.