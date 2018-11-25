Robert De Niro’s Wife Reportedly Blindsided By Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage, According To Source

Last week, Robert De Niro and his wife, Grace Hightower made headlines after reports surfaced about their pending divorce. After 20 years of marriage, the famed actor reportedly filed for divorce from his wife and now, alleged details about his reason for doing so are being revealed. According to Radar Online, an insider recently spoke with Page Six to share details about both sides of the story. It has been reported that the insider confirmed the two are no longer living together and initially, the divorce came out of nowhere for Grace Hightower because everything seemed fine just a few weeks prior.

“They are not living together at this time. De Niro and Grace are breaking up,” the insider reportedly confirmed to Page Six.“She was blindsided. As of a few weeks ago, everything seemed fine.”

For many of Robert De Niro’s fans, the divorce filing comes as a bit of a surprise because he and Grace Hightower have been married for 20 years. So, what could be the reason for the seemingly abrupt change of heart? According to an insider for Radar Online, Robert De Niro reportedly insists it has everything to do with Grace’s unusually high spending habits. “He’s telling people she’s been spending like crazy,” the insider also said. “Grace doesn’t know the concept of cutting corners or cutting back.

“She’s always spent Bobby’s money like it was nothing. Grace is a socialite. She loves the good things in life, fine dining, fashion and travel. She considers herself a philanthropist, but it’s Bobby’s money she using, and not always wisely.”

In addition to the financial differences, the insider also noted that their 20-year-old son Elliot’s autism has also been a contributing factor to their marital problems. He’s seriously disabled by autism. It’s a big stress on Robert and Grace,” the insider told Radar.

Despite the claims of home life being fine weeks prior to the divorce filing, Robert De Niro and Grace haven’t been spotted together at any highly publicized events in quite a while. In fact, De Niro recently made a solo appearance at the Friars event where Billy Crystal was honored. According to the publication, the estranged couple hasn’t even lived in one residence since their Central Park West in New York suffered fire damage back in 2012. No further details about their pending divorce have been released. Neither Robert De Niro nor Grace Hightower have confirmed or denied the rumors about their alleged financial hurdles.