Alexis Ren Goes Topless & Shows Off Her Rose Tattoo

Alexis Ren just celebrated her birthday in style with friends and family, and she’s followed it up with a topless photo of herself laying on a tan blanket. She censored the Instagram photo by laying on her stomach, but she let some of her curves show. Most prominent was her black rose tattoo on her right side. She let her fans know that she’s going to film a Q&A video, so to leave her questions in the comments. So far, fans have asked her things like, “Are you and Alan dating?” along with “What was your first tattoo? And what did it mean?”

Tattoos seem to be on her fans’ minds, not just because of the topless photo but because she shared a series of Instagram Stories where she went to get some new birthday ink. Alexis got the number “27” tattooed on her foot, while fellow DWTS contestant Milo Manheim comforted her.

We’ll have to wait and see what questions Ren chooses to answer, but it certainly looks like her fans are the most interested in learning more about her status with Alan Bersten. The two were paired together for the latest season of DWTS and fans watched as they developed feelings for each other throughout the season.

Some of Alexis’ fans have probably been there for her from the beginning, as she’s worked over the years to build up her fan base of over 12.9 million followers on Instagram. One of the reasons for her success could be that Ren has stayed true to herself, and opts not to work with paid advertisers to peddle various beauty supplements and products. This is what the model revealed to Elle.

“I just want this to be real. That’s my whole thing. If you’re an influencer and that moment is not real for you, then what’s the point of it?Any of the typical offers have all come to me, whether it’s a product for tea, or teeth whitening, or weight loss. And these brands have a lot of money. But [paid posts are] the complete opposite of what I’m trying to do.”

And indeed, many influential models and celebrities do opt to work with paid advertisers for various beauty products. For example, Kim Kardashian has promoted pharmaceuticals, while many Bachelor contestants go on to promote vitamins and supplements.

Whatever the case, Alexis seems to be gaining more popularity now than ever after her stint on DWTS. And as far as her love interest in Alan, we might learn more during her upcoming Q&A video.