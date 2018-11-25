Meghan Markle Plans A New Project, Wants To Work Right Up To Her Due Date

Duchess Meghan plans to work right up until her spring due date.

While many people complain that the royals live a life of luxury, for Prince Harry’s new wife, Meghan Markle, it seems she will be going out of her way to prove that the royals do work hard. In fact, she is planning to not only work up until her due date but has a new project in the works to keep her busy until then.

For those who are relishing the prospect of watching the royal baby bump grow up to Meghan Markle’s due date, things are looking good as it has recently been revealed that Meghan plans to work as close up to her due date as possible. While it is unclear when Meghan’s exact due date is, it is widely expected the Duchess will be giving birth in the springtime, with April as a hot contender for the month in which she will deliver.

According to Vanity Fair, Meghan is planning to “work as close to her due date next spring as possible.” Which means it will also be a great boost to the charities she supports. In addition to continuing to work while pregnant, Meghan Markle is “expected to announce a collaboration with at least one more charity by the end of the year,” according to Vanity Fair.

As yet, it is unclear which charity she will be involved with. Previously, Meghan has shown her support and penned a foreword for the charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook. This book included recipes from women from the Grenfell community and it was the reason for her recent trip to the Hubb Community Kitchen. However, the duchess has already been keen to show her support in many areas, so royal watchers will just have to wait a little longer to find out more details about Meghan’s newest endeavor.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As well as expecting to working late into her first pregnancy with Prince Harry, Meghan has been recently working to detract from her pregnancy and, instead, drawing attention to the work she is doing, according to Cosmopolitan. Her recent surprise visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen saw Meghan wearing a flowing burgundy shift dress and Club Monaco coat in order to hide her baby bump.

While Meghan is determined to keep working, she is also making sure she does it safely. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, while Prince Harry’s royal visit to Zambia has always been touted as a solo expedition, royal watchers were anticipating Meghan would accompany him. However, with concerns of the Zika virus being present there, Meghan will now be staying home.