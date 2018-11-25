Despite Drastic Weight Loss, Sources Say Angelina Jolie Was Never Admitted To The Hospital

Regardless of her extreme weight loss, Angelina Jolie is busy at work filming 'Maleficent 2'.

Following her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, 43-year-old actress Angelina Jolie lost a shocking amount of weight. Many fans were worried for her health after she was pictured looking frail and sickly. Rumors circulated that the stress of her ongoing custody battle was taking a toll on her health. According to Celebrity Insider, Jolie and Pitt plan to go to court in early December to finalize the details of the custody arrangement for their six children, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Maddox, Zahara and Pax. The children’s ages range from 10-years-old to 17-years-old.

While many rumors have circulated that Jolie reached a dangerously low weight following her split from Pitt, sources claim that she never required hospitalization. Though the actress has been under a lot of stress the past couple years, sources close to her claim that she is healthy and concentrating on being the best mother possible to her children, despite the difficult situation she is in. Friends of the actress claim that if Jolie was truly unhealthy, she wouldn’t be able to balance her high stress career and care for her children as well as she has.

“It upsetting when people body shame her and make assumptions about her health when they have no idea what her health is like. She swears she feels fine and that there’s no reason to worry about her. She keeps up with her six kids and as far as she’s concerned that’s proof that her health and weight are just fine,” a source close to Jolie said. The source continued to express that the Golden Globe winning actress tries not to focus on what others say about her and encourages her children to do the same.

“I welcome that the Foreign Office is supporting art and artists, putting the issue of sexual violence in conflict forward as an urgent international issue.”@Refugees Envoy Angelina Jolie opens film festival to raise awareness of sexual violence in conflict#TimeToAct pic.twitter.com/jaP6PQdJ2o — Foreign Office ???????? (@foreignoffice) November 23, 2018

Jolie has currently been busy filming Maleficent 2, in which she carries the starring role. She also recently visited Lima where she acted as a special envoy for UNHCR, a program intended to aid refugee families and other displaced or stateless people. Jolie has long been an advocate for refugees, hoping to use her platform to bring further attention to the growing refugee crisis.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, according to Hollywood Life. She also requested physical custody of the children. The pair later agreed that they would work out their divorce as confidentially as possible for the sake of their children. They opted for a private judge and said in a public statement that they intended to “act as a united front.”