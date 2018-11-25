Diddy Delivers Emotional Eulogy At Kim Porter’s Funeral, Reveals Ultimate Love Lesson She Taught Him

On yesterday, Sean “Diddy” Combs and his children laid Kim Porter to rest in an intimate service at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia. While the funeral service was underway, TMZ delivered up-to-the-minute coverage about the service. Now, details about Diddy’s eulogy have been revealed. According to Hollywood Life, the Bad Boy CEO delivered a heartfelt 15-minute eulogy at Kim Porter’s funeral.

During his speech, he openly discussed their relationship, crediting Kim Porter for teaching him how to love. The hip-hop mogul opened up about a dark period in his life where Kim was very instrumental in helping him to get back on his feet.

“I just went through a dark, dark time, and she would come over and make sure [he was okay]” he said in the eulogy. “Even though we wasn’t together, she was just that type of person. It’s hard to love somebody when you ain’t with them, some days you don’t have to be there. She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff, you gotta get up.'”

Diddy went on to offer words of comfort for those who knew Kim Porter, encouraging them to hold on to her memories and remember the words of advice she offered to him: “Get up whenever there are dark times.”

In addition to the words of encouragement Diddy offered to funeral goers, the famed rapper/producer also had a special message for his 11-year-old twin daughters. Of Kim Porter’s four children, her twin daughters are the youngest. While fans have offered condolences to all of Kim Porter’s children, many have directly expressed great concern for her young daughters, as they’ll have to grow up without their mother. Diddy promised his daughters he would always be there for them, and the audience reportedly laughed when he emphasized how they could come to him for any and everything. Diddy concluded by reminding everyone that although Kim Porter is gone, she’d always be with them.

The former model was reportedly found dead inside her Toluca Lakes, California home on Thursday, November 15. The 46-year-old mother’s sudden death took many by surprise and led to an overwhelming outpour of support from fans on social media. As previously reported on Inquisitr, all of Diddy’s exes and many of Kim’s celebrity friends have all take to social media with lengthy messages and tributes to her. On Saturday, November 24, Kim Porter was buried in Evergreen Memorial Park in Columbus, Georgia.