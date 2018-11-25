Robert Mueller Has More Questions For Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani Reveals

Head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, Robert Mueller, is not done asking questions, according to President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. In an interview with CNN Giuliani revealed that Mueller will likely seek additional answers from Trump. The questions will concern alleged obstruction of justice and not the so-called Russia collusion.

“It’s not on the table, but could be put back on the table,” Giuliani explained, adding that Mueller’s questions will be evaluated by Donald Trump’s legal team. “We’ll consider them and answer them if necessary, relevant and legal. If it was something that would be helpful, relevant — not a law school exam,” the lawyer said.

On Tuesday, as the Hill reported, Trump submitted written answers to Robert Mueller’s questions about the alleged Russia collusion. Seen as the culmination of Mueller’s Russia probe, Trump legal team’s decision to submit answers to the special counsel does not come as a surprise, given that the president’s lawyers have maintained that their client would be willing to answer questions related to the Russia inquiry. They have, however, also maintained that Trump will seek to avoid answering questions related to obstruction of justice. But Mueller is not backing down.

According to Giuliani, if Robert Mueller continues to insist on answers pertaining to obstruction of justice, the president’s legal team will argue that such a maneuver involves a “real intrusion into privilege.” Any questions that Trump’s team deems in violation of the president’s executive privilege will be fought, Giuliani announced, adding that questions about the transition and Trump’s time in the White House will also be fought on the grounds of executive privilege. Giuliani added that there appears to exist a legal “grey area” when it comes to executive privilege and presidential transition.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

What seems to further complicate matters for all parties involved — Robert Mueller, in particular — is the appointment of Matthew Whitaker. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the acting Attorney General is perceived as a Trump loyalist, and his views on the Mueller investigation are in line with Trump’s. Much like the president, Whitaker has suggested on numerous occasions that Mueller’s probe is a “witch hunt,” calling for reductions in both scope and funding.

“There is no collusion. He happens to be right. I mean, he said it. So, if he said there is collusion, I’m supposed to be taking somebody who says there is?” Trump said of his attorney general in a recent interview.

According to CNN, individuals briefed on White House matters maintain that Whitaker is adamant to protect the president from Robert Mueller. According to CNN‘s sources, if Mueller’s team decides to seek that Trump sits down with for an interview, Whitaker will likely refuse to approve the subpoena.