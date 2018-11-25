Khloe Kardashian Was Fine With Sister Kendall Heckling Tristan Thompson At NBA Game

Despite all the drama surrounding her relationship with Tristan Thompson over the past year, Khloé Kardashian is standing by her man.

In addition to attending his basketball game on Saturday, November 24, as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Houston Rockets, Khloé also spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with the NBA star together with their 7-month-old daughter, True.

Per an article by People, although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues to put her family first, her recent stance towards her relationship with Thompson left many of her fans confused as she cheered for him during the game but simultaneously supported her sister, Kendall Jenner, who dragged him down.

Perplexed by the ongoing situation, one of her fans wrote on Twitter that she is confused by Khloé’s tweets as she is supporting TT but is simultaneously laughing at her sisters heckling him.

“I just wanna know where we stand Koko so I know how to feel,” the fan said.

The fan was specifically referring to Kendall Jenner who jokingly booed Thompson during his Friday Cleveland Cavaliers-Philadelphia 76ers game. Per People, Jenner was most likely at the game to cheer on 76ers player Ben Simmons — who she had a fling with over the summer.

Kardashian replied to the fan’s tweet regarding Thompson’s cheating scandal and said that “what he did was f***ed up and disgusting.”

However, as the 34-year-old star pointed out, the incident happened seven months ago, and since the time, the couple “has gone through countless hours of help.”

She also clarified why Jenner was jokingly booing Thompson during the game and said the following.

“My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So, of course, she’s going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you so confused?”

And in response to how the fan should feel about the situation, Kardashian sent out a separate tweet.

Feel any way you want to gorgeous lady — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 25, 2018

Khloé not only attended the game and cheer on her man on Saturday, but she also took to her Instagram and posted a series of stories from the game as she watched the halftime show, which seemed to give her a bit of anxiety.

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, in one of the three videos that the reality star posted as her Instagram stories, “the halftime performer was featured stacking multiple chairs on top of one another at center court, all the while he climbs up them during a daring and dangerous balancing act, which had Kardashian in awe.”

“Oh my god. You could not pay me to ever do this. Oh my gosh. Wow. Talk about bravery. Holy crap. This is crazy. Oh my god. You are the bravest person in the world,” Khloe was heard saying in the clips.