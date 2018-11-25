‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Teases She Has Baby Fever, Wedding Prep Moving Full-Steam Ahead

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke just wrapped up another season, this time with partner Juan Pablo Di Pace, and it looks like she spent Thanksgiving weekend relaxing with fiance Matthew Lawrence and her extended family. DWTS fans have been anxious for news regarding the upcoming wedding between Burke and Lawrence, and it looks like there’s finally progress on this front.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Cheryl Burke had explained that her focus this fall was on Dancing with the Stars as well as the DWTS Juniors season where she served as a mentor. She said that wedding planning would kick into high gear once her work commitments settled down, and she noted that beau Matthew Lawrence had been very understanding about this.

Burke had previously mentioned that she was working with a wedding coordinator, and in a recent Instagram post she opened up about that partnership. Cheryl shared a photo showing her with famed wedding planner Mindy Weiss, and she noted that she’s always dreamed what her wedding would look like.

Now, the DWTS pro says, she is excited to see her vision come to life with Weiss’s help. Mindy has put together many exquisite celebrity weddings, like the one she did for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi, and there’s no doubt she’ll create a magical day for Cheryl and Matthew.

Not only do Cheryl and Matthew likely have a wedding coming up in a matter of months, it sounds as if starting a family might not wait too long after that. Burke has been spending time with a new family member over the weekend and this has led her to admit she’s got some baby fever.

Burke shared a photo showing her snuggling her new baby nephew and she added a hashtag about baby fever. Cheryl looked like she was in heaven as she held the babe and the Dancing with the Stars pro really went gaga during moments that Matthew snuggled the little guy.

The DWTS star shared with US Weekly last fall that she definitely wanted to have children with Matthew, but she admitted that she probably didn’t want them to follow in her footsteps in terms of becoming professional dancers. She hasn’t necessarily pinned down a timetable for wanting to start her family with Lawrence, but having this new cutie in the family might speed things up a bit.

Cheryl Burke has said she definitely anticipates having her wedding with Matthew Lawrence sometime in 2019 and Dancing with the Stars fans will be anxious to get more details as the plans are made. Will Cheryl and Matthew have a baby not too far down the road after their wedding? People can’t wait to find out.