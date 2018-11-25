Woman From Dallas Dies After Multiple Cosmetic Surgery Procedure In Mexico

The death illustrates the dangers of cross border discount surgery.

A Texas real estate agent that CBS News reported was on life support after she received multiple plastic surgery procedures in Juarez, Mexico has died. Days earlier, the 35-year-old woman from Dallas had been moved to hospice care by her family after she was placed into a medically-induced coma.

During the surgeries for a nose job and breast implant replacement at the Rino Center in late October, Avila reportedly suffered complications from the anesthesia before the surgeries even began. The complications caused her brain to swell, and Fox News reports that the injuries led to severe brain damage for the Texan.

Her sister, Angie Avila, said that after those initial injuries, Laura suffered a heart attack and was put into a medically-induced coma to prevent the brain damage from worsening.

Angie Avila added that the traumatic injuries occurred because the surgeons put the anesthesia in an incorrect location in her sister’s spine. The error led to Laura Avila’s brain swelling, her kidneys failing and the subsequent heart attack, the sister said.

The Texas woman’s fiancé, Enrique Cruz, said when he arrived at the clinic at 3:30 p.m. to pick her up from the procedure that started at 12 p.m., the doctors told him they were waiting for the “anesthesia to wear off.”

He additionally said that hours went by before the Rino Center called a local hospital to help her. Enrique Cruz added that he conducted research on the center, and that he had found online reviews about it to be positive.

People in the United States opt to travel to Mexico for plastic surgery because it is often less expensive. Laura Avila probably elected to travel to the Juarez clinic for the multiple plastic surgery procedures for that very reason.

TopPlasticSurgeonsMexico.com advertises nose job (rhinoplasty) costs for $1990 USD. Bradley Hubbard, MD, at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute posted the average cost of a rhinoplasty procedure and factors that can raise the cost of one on bradleyhubbardmd.com.

The website states that, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgery (ASPS), the average national cost of a rhinoplasty procedure in 2012 in the United States was about $4,500 USD — and that doesn’t include costs for anesthesia, the operating room or other related expenses, according to the website.

In a nutshell, the costs for the rhinoplasty procedure is significantly lower between the two.

The Dallas woman’s attorney, Larry Friedman spoke out about the dangers of discounted plastic surgery in a statement. He said,

So that her death is not in vain, people should think of Laura before they look for cross border discount surgery. They should do their homework and investigate the experience, training and track record of anyone BEFORE they sign up. Always LOOK before you leap, he added!

Laura Avila’s sister said they have relatives across the border, and that they visited Mexico quite a bit growing up. She said that it may sound crazy to others when you go to another country. She added, ” ‘but to us, you know, it’s home. It’s familiar.’ ”

Patient education forums often recommend that you seek out doctors that are board certified within the field in which they practice, including plastic surgeons. Patients thinking of undergoing a cosmetic plastic surgery procedures should look for doctors that are board certified by American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS).