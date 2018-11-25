Sarah Hyland Celebrates 28th Birthday In Skimpy Bikini

Her boyfriend Wells Adams treated her with a trip to the islands to celebrate her big day.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for many across the United States–after finally sitting down to to eat the delectable Thanksgiving meal they spent hour slaving away over in the kitchen, millions took to shopping malls and department stores and shopped till they dropped during this year’s amazing Black Friday sales, all while potentially traveling hundreds of thousands of miles from their home. Many, however, spent the long weekend celebrating an extra holiday as well: a birthday.

One person blowing out the candles this weekend was Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who turned 28 on Saturday, November 24 and, according to her Instagram account, spent her celebration wearing a tiny black and white bikini during a surprise vacation from her boyfriend, Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams.

The 28-year-old sitcom star showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy swimsuit during her island birthday trip in the latest post to her account on the popular social media platform. The actress lounged in paradise in a sexy, itsy-bitsy white cleavage-barring bikini top that tied on the middle, flaunting her tiny waist and toned washboard abs that would make any of her 6 million followers green with envy. The white top provided an amazingly sharp contrast to Sarah’s bronze skin, and was matched with a pair of black, barely-there bottoms that sat high on her hips, showing off her curvaceous thighs and backside.

She accessorized her barely-there attire with a pair of oversized sunglasses and her beautiful smile, holding a celebratory drink in a fun pineapple cup with a crazy straw. She was captured laying on an extra large piece of patio furniture, enjoying some fun in the sun next to a table holding a second drink of hers-a half full glass of pink wine, and having high hopes for her next year of life.

“27. You were amazing. 28? Whatcha got for me?” she questioned in the caption of the sultry photo.

The trip appears to have been a surprise from Sarah’s boyfriend of over a year, former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams. Her beau posted a sweet message to his own Instagram account, as previously noted by the Inquisitr, calling her “perfect.”

Wells described his relationship with Sarah as “that can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff,” and ordered her to pack up for the surprise tropical retreat he evidently planned for her birthday celebration.

Hyland and Wells began dating in October 2017 and frequently treat their combined almost 7 million Instagram followers to adorable photos of their picturesque relationship.