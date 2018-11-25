David & Victoria Beckham’s Home Targeted By Burglars For Second Time In A Month

The country home of David and Victoria Beckham has been targeted by burglars for the second time in a month. None of the Beckhams were home at the time of the crime. Investigators believe the celebrity couple is the target of a band of thieves who have stolen property from multiple wealthy households in the area in recent months.

The first attempted break-in took place in October, according to Hello! Magazine. The criminals were captured on closed-circuit television, but have not yet been apprehended. The Beckham clan was in Australia at the time. The most recent attempt took place during the early morning hours of November 14 while the family was at their London home. The fact that the family was not home during either break-in, while comforting in one sense, has left the couple shaken, as it seems to indicate that the would-be burglars know when they are at their home in Cotswold and when they are not. Their rural home is worth over $7.5 million and is where they celebrate special occasions like the recent birthday of Tana Ramsay, family friend and wife of world famous chef Gordon Ramsay. It includes nine bedrooms, a wood fire oven, and period features.

The most recent attempted burglary was thwarted due to steps taken by the Beckhams following the previous attempt. That incident led to additional security staff and dogs according to the Sun. These additional resources prevented a much worse crime from taking place earlier this month. The family will now re-evaluate current security measures again and make adjustments as needed.

David and Victoria Beckham’s £6million country mansion targeted by gang for the second time in a month https://t.co/9nlFGDqW4T — The Sun (@TheSun) November 25, 2018

Thames Valley Police stated that they received calls about a suspicious man near the home about 6 a.m. on November 14. They are currently following leads related to that man and say that the Neighborhood Policing Team has been made aware of the incident.

News of plans for renovations at the Beckhams’ rural home has been reported recently. Those renovations include building an artificial grass tennis court on the grounds in support of 16-year-old Romeo’s desire to become a professional tennis player. That project is estimated to have cost the family nearly $40,000. Marcus Barnett, three-time winner of the Chelsea Flower Show, has also been hired by the family to create a garden that will include a fruit orchard with 23 different types of trees, a pergola, and a natural swimming pond that uses recycled water from the main house. Among the trees to be planted are plum, wild cherry, crab apple, and pear.