Cleo Wade Talks About Being A Role Model After Partnering With Lingerie Brand

Cleo Wade has recently partnered with lingerie brand Aerie as a part of the company’s newest #AerieREAL role model campaign, and now the poet is sharing what it really means to be a role model, according to a report from Cosmopolitan.

Over the years, Wade has cultivated a unique social media presence. Her Instagram feed is the home of a number of empowering mantras and poetry that encourages self-acceptance, offers solace during heartbreak, and reminds her 450,000 followers of their worth. It’s safe to say that Cleo Wade is currently living her best life, so it should come as no surprise that the 30-year-old Heart Talk author was chosen to be a part of the #AerieREAL campaign, which also promotes a similar message of empowerment and body positivity.

While chatting with Cosmo, Wade explained the difference between being a role model and being an influencer. She said having a large platform or following alone doesn’t make someone a role model.

“The key difference between someone who is a role model and someone who isn’t is that those who are wake up every morning with the intention of having their work — or what they stand for — be a template for the next generation,” she said.

Wade said with the rise of social media and celebrity culture, many people are assumed to be role models when that was never their intention and this causes a breakdown.

“We see these breakdowns happen with people at some point because they say, ‘I’m not a role model. I never said I wanted to be one,’ because really they wanted to be an entertainer or a businesswoman,” she continued.

When asked about her own role model and influences, she mentioned people like Gloria Steinem, James Baldwin, Alice Walker, and Maya Angelou.

After finalizing her partnership with Aerie, Wade took to Instagram to share the news.

“There is truly nothing I love more than being a part of the lives of young girls and supporting them as they grow into incredible women,” she captioned the photo, before thanking the entire Aerie team.

Earlier this year, while making the rounds to promote her book, Wade was photographed with rumored boyfriend, New Jersey senator Cory Booker, according to a report from Washington Post. The report said Booker tried to blend in and keep a low profile by staying in a section reserved for friends and family of the author. In the acknowledgments of her book, Wade wrote: “To my partner, Cory, for being a constant source of light and inspiration in my life. You have truly been my rock during this process.”

The pair has never publicly confirmed their relationship but while talking to the New York Times, Wade referred to Booker as “family.”

Cory Booker has also been romantically linked to the executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals Chanda Gibson, Hollywood entertainment lawyer Bianca Levin, and CBS Morning News co-anchor Gayle King, according to a Page Six report.