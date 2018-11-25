Heidi Klum Shares Sexy Bikini Selfie Snap On Instagram While Vacationing With Beau, Kids In Mexico

Heidi Klum has been showcasing her stunning body for years now, and earlier today, she showed that she can still rock a sexy look in her latest Instagram post. Heidi flaunted her figure while wearing a racy bikini, and her fans went wild over this amazing photo.

Sunday morning, Heidi Klum posted a picture to her Instagram page and simply captioned it “Buenos dias” with a heart emoji. She is standing on her tip-toes with a mirror in front of her, and she’s looking back over her shoulder as her long, blonde hair cascaded in waves down her back.

This photo of Klum shows her in what appears to be a bikini, or a bra and panty set, and it showcases her amazing physique. Heidi’s bikini hugs her curvy derriere and shows off her toned body, and the way she is standing on her toes makes it impossible to ignore how muscular her legs — and particularly her calves — look.

Klum’s photo was an instant hit with her followers. Heidi has 5.5 million followers on Instagram, and within 30 minutes, this latest post had more than 30,000 likes. She also received plenty of comments noting how gorgeous she looked and what a sexy mama she is.

Klum’s sultry photo comes in the midst of a vacation she is on in Mexico. Heidi is there with her four children and her boyfriend, musician Tom Kaulitz. The Daily Mail details that Heidi, Tom, and the kids were joined by her mother Erna as they relaxed in Cabo over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Heidi, 45, and Tom, 29, first went public as a couple last spring and initially met at a friend’s birthday party. The two haven’t been shy about showering one another with cuddles and kisses during this trip to Mexico, and it looks like they’ve been having a blast with the kids. Klum is a mother to Helene, 14, Henry, 13, Johan, 11, and Lou, who is nine.

The German supermodel recently exited her long-running role on Project Runway, and she is developing a new reality television show with fellow co-star Tim Gunn. As Deadline detailed last fall, Project Runway is shifting from Lifetime to Bravo and after 16 seasons, both Klum and Gunn parted ways with the series.

Klum and Gunn will be doing a fashion-related show for Amazon, and fans are anxiously waiting to hear more details about what the show will be and when it will debut. In the meantime, it certainly looks like Heidi Klum is living her best life while vacationing with her boyfriend, kids, and mom in Cabo, and her stunning bikini figure has never looked more amazing.