Watch New England Patriots Vs. New York Jets Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch NFL Week 12 Live Online

The New England come out of a bye week rested, but still hurting from a humiliating 34-10 loss in Week 10 to the Tennessee Titans, as ESPN reported. Worse yet, the team is saddled with a pair of their most important players hobbled by injury. Nonetheless, New England will need only their third road win in six tries when they travel to face their division rivals, the New York Jets, in an NFL Week 12 game that will stream live on Sunday from MetLife Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL Week 12 matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at the 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 25. In the Pacific Time Zone that start time will be 10 a.m. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 5 a.m. on Monday, November 26, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 3 a.m. Western Time.

Both 41-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and five-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski were listed as questionable coming into the game, but Gronkowski is slated to return from an ankle injury that kept him out in three of the last four Patriots games, according to 24/7 Sports.

Brady, meanwhile, is set to play despite an unspecified illness, along with a sore knee, that kept him out of practice for a day in the past week, according to the Associated Press. Brady not only needs to lead his team to a win — to prevent the Pats from dropping to 7-4 and in danger of falling into the Wild Card round of the postseason for the first time since 2009 — but he also has a couple of records to chase.

If Brady hits 147 yards passing, he surpasses Peyton Manning’s record of 79,279 yards in a career, while four more touchdown passes also lifts him past Manning’s record of 579.

Both Tom Brady (r) and Rob Gronkowski (l) are slated to play for the New England Patriots Sunday. Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

To determine which markets will receive the live stream of the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets game on Sunday, see the map provide by 506 Sports. The areas shaded in pink will be able to access the Patriots-Jets live stream.

With the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 12 game offered as the CBS national “early broadcast, a live stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. But the service features a one-week free trial, and if the trial is canceled before the expiration of the seven-day period, fans can watch the Pats-Jets clash at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 12 game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Patriots-Jets game streamed live at no charge.

To view the live stream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports CBS Late map referenced above — except in the teams’ home markets — fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but also comes with a first-week free trial offer.