Kate And Meghan Don’t Really Get On, Claims Royal Insider

Speculation suggests Middleton and Markle are like chalk and cheese

Less than a year ago William, Kate, Meghan, and Harry were being hailed as the new ‘fab four,’ but just as was the case with the Beatles it would appear that internal tensions are driving a wedge between the royal gang. The Sun reports that a rumored rift between the two duchesses is responsible for Prince Harry and Meghan deciding they don’t want to live in Kensington Palace in such close proximity to Prince William and Kate.

In an ideal world, royal fans had high hopes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would have ruled together with a united and unbreakable front, kind of like a more classy version of the Kardashian clan, or perhaps even Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy in the Chronicles of Narnia.

Yet many now fear the young Windsors and their lady loves are drifting apart and the reason apparently is all to do with Kate and Meghan being completely different types of people. Critics have long pointed out that Meghan is quite brassy, bold, and forthcoming with her opinions, whilst Kate is more the delicate wallflower type who likes to fade into the background. Many felt that two distinct personality types would never see eye to eye and a series of dramatic clashes were on the cards.

If rumors are to be believed, that fall out has come a lot quicker than previously imagined.

With the newlyweds announcing their move to the Windsor estate where they will set up house at Frogmore Cottage, which is currently having a multi-million dollar face-lift, speculation is rife that Meghan has had enough of Kate’s judgmental manner.

Clive Mason / Getty Images

A friend close to the couple told the Mail on Sunday that “Kate and Meghan are very different people who don’t really get on.”

A royal source revealed to the Sun, “The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of their main apartments. But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers.”

The official line according to Kensington Palace is that Harry and Meghan were moving to the Windsor Estate purely to prepare for having a baby. A royal spokesperson added that Windsor is a very special place for the royal couple and that helped informed their decision to make a move.

Frogmore Cottage has been a favored out-of-the-way destination for the royals for nearly three centuries, according to the Sun. It was formerly known as Double Garden Cottage.