Fitness Guru Jen Selter Sizzles In Sexy Bikini In Latest Instagram Snap

Instagram model and fitness trainer Jen Selter is always looking to keep her social media followers inspired, and she regularly shares sexy photos, fitness tips, and some thoughts to boost others to work on their own fitness journey. In Selter’s latest snapshot, she wore a bikini that showed off her amazing figure and her fans loved it.

Jen Selter is known as the “belfie queen” — or “butt selfie queen” — as she frequently shares photos that flaunt her curvy derriere. In this latest picture shared to Instagram, however, it’s Selter’s abs that draw everybody’s attention.

On Saturday, Jen shared a throwback photo showing her in a bikini while on vacation. She’s wearing a multi-colored suit that shows off her toned legs and a bit of cleavage, but it was her taut abs that dominated the shot.

Selter noted in the caption that after all of the cheat meals she has had lately, she will need to do an “ABundance of sit-ups” to get her body back to how it was in this photo. Of course, Jen’s fans aren’t going to believe that she has all that much work to do to be in the shape she was in for this sexy snap.

Jen has 12.5 million followers on the social media site, and more than 270,000 of them liked this bikini photo in just a day. Naturally, everybody thought she looked amazing and envied her insane abs.

A few days ago, Selter shared a photo taken in New York, and it seems this was a relatively recent shot. Jen is wearing knee-high black boots, skinny jeans, a gorgeous jacket, and a white crop top, and it’s easy to see that her abs are still pretty amazing.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, Selter posted a short workout video to her Instagram page. She said she was ready for a feast the next day, and the video shows that her abs, along with everything else, remain in amazingly great shape.

This video garnered more than 366,000 likes and it looks like Selter’s followers were impressed and inspired. It seems that she did let herself indulge a bit for Thanksgiving, but she also noted in her Instagram Stories that she was still hitting the gym and seemingly keeping things pretty well balanced.

Social media has plenty of influencers, fitness experts, and models trying to make their mark these days, but Jen Selter is one who definitely stands out from the pack. Her workouts and food-related posts always prompt a lot of engagement and her 12.5 million Instagram followers would surely agree that she’s one of the most inspiring fitness experts out there.