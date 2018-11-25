Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hannover 96 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Bundesliga Round 12 Online

If Borussia Mönchengladbach hope to challenge for their first German Bundesliga title in 42 years, they must defeat struggling Hannover 96 on Sunday.

The 118-year-old Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach have fought their way to five German league championships in that time, but the team’s title drought stands at 41 years, with no trophy in the league since 1977. Against potentially relegation-bound Hannover 96, the side from North Rhine-Westphalia would appear to have a golden opportunity to push their way toward the top, within four points of leaders and regional rivals Borussia Dortmund, because they face a team that has failed to win away from home in 18 straight matches, according to 101 Great Goals. The two sides face off in a Sunday matchup that will live stream from Borussia-Park.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hannover 96 German Bundesliga 2018-2019 Round 12 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at 54,000-seat Borussia-Park, in Mönchengladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Sunday, November 25. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the start time is noon Eastern Standard Time, 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the Bundesliga match at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Borussia Mönchengladbach will be celebrating the new contract extended by the club Coach Dieter Hecking on Friday, according to Reuters. The new deal will keep Hecking with the club, which he joined two years ago from VfL Wolfsburg, through the 2019/2020 season.

While some observers said that the length of Hecking’s extension was inadequate, given the success he has brought to the club, the 54-year-old shrugged off those criticisms, according to the German site SportsBuzzer. “I no longer need these long term deals, Hecking said. “The focus is solely on a successful work. ”

Mönchengladbach have won eight straight home games, and will be heavily favored coming into the match.

