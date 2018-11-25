Watch SS Lazio Vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Top 5 Clash Live Online

SS Lazio and AC Milan battle for a Top Four spot on the Serie A table when they square off in Rome on Sunday.

SS Lazio hasn’t won a Serie A title since 2000. With Juventus cruising to an eighth straight Scudetto, Lazio’s chances this season seem remote at best. Last year’s fifth-place finishers currently sit fourth in the league table, but only one point ahead of 18-time winners AC Milan, as Goal.com notes. Nothing short of a victory will be satisfactory in the teams’ Sunday match, which will live stream from Stadio Olimpico.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 13 match on Sunday, pitting fourth-place S.S. Lazio against fifth-place AC Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at 70,600-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

A win for Milan places the Rossoneri back into fourth place with 24 points from 13 matches, which would still leave them 14 points behind breakaway leaders Juventus, per Sky Sports.

“Milan have some important players injured, but they still have great quality,” Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi has cautioned his teammates before the game, according to Calcio Mercato. “They will come to Rome to win, and we can’t underestimate them, because then we risk losing.”

The visitors will be keeping a close watch on Lazio’s star Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who was nearly sold for a whopping $102 million price tag over the summer, according to Calcio Mercato.

But with Milinkovic-Savic struggling this season, managing just one goal in 15 matches in all competitions, according to Transfer Market stats, AC Milan will see his value reduced, giving the midfielder a more reasonable price tag in January or next summer.

To watch a free live stream of the SS Lazio vs. AC Milan Sunday Serie A showdown, use the stream provided by WatchESPN, the online streaming portal for sports media giant ESPN. The WatchESPN stream network is available with subscriptions to most cable or satellite TV providers, allowing fans to watch the Biancocelesti vs. Rossoneri for free with those login credentials.

To view the SS Lazio vs. AC Milan Round 13 showdown live stream for free without credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. These internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer free seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Top Five battle streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the SS Lazio vs. AC Milan Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform there. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the only source for the live stream of the Round 13 match on Sunday in Rome.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of SSC Napoli vs. AC Chievo Verona, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.