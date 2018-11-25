Watch SS Lazio Vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Top 5 Clash Live Online

SS Lazio and AC Milan battle for a Top Four spot on the Serie A table when they square off in Rome on Sunday.

SS Lazio has won the Scudeto only twice in the club’s 118-year history, and not at all since 2000, and with Juventus apparently cruising to an eighth straight Italia Serie A championship Lazio’s chances this season seem remote at best. But last year’s fifth-place finishers currently sit in the league’s final UEFA Champions League qualification slot, but at just one point atop 18-time league titlists AC Milan, as Goal.com notes, nothing short of a victory will be satisfactory the Sunday match between the two teams that will live stream from Stadio Olympico.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 13 match on Sunday, pitting fourth-place S.S. Lazio against fifth-place AC Milan see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at 70,600-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

A win for Milan places the Rossoneri back into fourth place with 24 points from 13 matches, which wold still leave them 14 points behind breakaway leaders Juventus, per Sky Sports.

“Milan have some important players injured, but they still have great quality,” Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi has cautioned his teammates before the game, according to Calcio Mercato. “They will come to Rome to win, and we can’t underestimate them, because then we risk losing.”

The visitors will be keeping close watch on Lazio’s star Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who was nearly purchased away with a whopping $102 million price tag over the summer, according to Calcio Mercato.

But with Milinkovic-Savic struggling this season, managing just one goal in 15 matches in all competitions, according to Transfer Market stats, AC Milan will see his value reduced, making him an even more attractive target in January or next summer.

Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic Savic (c) is an AC Milan transfer target. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

