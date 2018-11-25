Yovanna Ventura Wows In Sexy Ensemble, Celebrates Her Birthday By Volunteering For Others

Miami-born model Yovanna Ventura has spent the last few days celebrating her birthday, and she has done so in some rather interesting ways. While she did do some traditional celebrating, she also did some volunteering and in part that seems to have played at least a minor role one of her sexiest Instagram snaps to date.

Those who follow Yovanna Ventura on Instagram know that she is passionate about dogs, and she frequently shares posts that are designed to help the pets at the Miami-Dade Animal Services facility. A few days ago, she shared a picture on Instagram, showing her with one of the dogs who need a home. In another post, she mentioned that both her and her mom stopped at the shelter on Thanksgiving to drop off lots of goodies for the pets there.

Over the weekend, Ventura posted a short video to her Instagram page showing her volunteering at the Salvation Army. She brought in a ton of pizzas to share with folks in need, and wrote about how she was volunteering on her birthday and that she couldn’t think of a better way to spend the day. She encouraged her followers to donate their time, even if they aren’t in a position to donate money.

A few hours after the post about her birthday, Yovanna shared a sexy post that combined a love for dogs, her birthday, and flaunting her assets. The sultry photo showed Ventura posing with a dog on a leash, and she is wearing a truly buzzworthy outfit.

Yovanna is wearing black stiletto heels and a black bodysuit, along with a strappy leather ensemble over it that appear to be bondage or dominatrix accessories. The outfit shows off her long, slender legs and slim waist, and is sultry enough to get her followers’ hearts racing.

As for the dog, she tagged the canine as being one of her dogs, Tatum. Yovanna has an Instagram page for Tatum and another pup Thalia, and she notes that both dogs were rescues from the Miami-Dade Shelter.

Tatum is a gorgeous Rottweiler, while Thalia is a mini golden doodle. It looks like Yovanna and Tatum have been together for a few years now and make quite the pair.

Ventura has 5.3 million followers on Instagram, and it looks like this post has been a solid hit. Yovanna’s snapshot showing her in her sexy getup alongside Tatum received more than 93,000 likes in less than a day, and hundreds of comments to boot. The model had captioned this photo about it being her birthday, and she received plenty of well wishes in the comments.

Yovanna Ventura is keeping busy these days with plenty of gigs, and she splits her time between Miami and New York City. The model was previously linked romantically to both Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, but it looks like she’s focused on doing her own thing these days.