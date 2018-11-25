‘Dancing With The Stars’ Champ Sharna Burgess Reflects On Her Rollercoaster Year

The Season 27 mirrorball champ says she is grateful for how her struggles have shaped her.

Sharna Burgess has had one heck of a year, and the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champion promises to share all of the details of it with her fans someday. But for now, the Australian pro dancer is focusing on gratitude after a year that she says started out “rough.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, a reflective Sharna Burgess looked back on her rollercoaster year just days after she and celebrity partner Bobby Bones pulled off an upset and won the 27th season of Dancing With the Stars against some fierce competition. While the underdog couple has received some hate from diehard Dancing With the Stars fans who felt the trophy should have gone to another couple, Burgess has managed to remain classy as she addresses her critics.

In her new post, Sharna Burgess revealed she was sitting in Chicago’s Hyde Park and writing in her gratitude journal as she pondered “what a year it’s been.”

“Started off rough as hell, but wow what a journey I’ve had. One day I’ll write a book and share my life with you, all the things that no one could ever guess, but all the things that have shaped me. I’m grateful for those, even the awful times.”

Burgess went on to say that her struggles made her stronger and that she is dedicating her gratitude to all of her adversities and her “determination and resilience to overcome them.”

Sharna Burgess’ new post comes on the heels of a Thanksgiving Instagram message in which she thanked all of her fans that helped get her and Bobby Bones through the Dancing With the Stars season. In her post-Turkey Day post, Burgess even showed love for her haters, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, writing, “Whether you love me or not… I love and appreciate all of you.

Sharna Burgess has competed on every season of Dancing With the Stars since Season 16 in 2011. After her first-time win on the 27th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, Burgess admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she was “shocked” to finally win a DWTS mirrorball trophy after four trips to the finals.

“This is probably the sweetest win that I could have had over seven [years],” Burgess told ET. “The journey that we had together, what we represented, and to hold a mirrorball trophy at the end of that, it’s just it’s beautiful.”

Dancing With the Stars is expected to return to ABC in 2019.