‘B&B’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Liam Lets Taylor’s Secret Out!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview reveals two new faces and a secret that is threatening to be uncovered for the week of November 26. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) is back and causing chaos wherever she goes, while Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) father Reese (Wayne Brady) will make his debut on this CBS soap opera.

Reese Buckingham Lands In LA

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoiler clip shows that Zoe’s dad will land in LA. He walks into the Forrester Creations office and yells, “Surprise!” Obviously, her father is the last person Zoe expects to see and she will stunned to see her father at her place of work.

The Mystery Of Bill’s Shooter Deepens

B&B fans will remember that after Taylor told Bill (Don Diamont) that she had shot him, he promised that he would take her secret to the grave. At the time he was in love with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and wanted to protect her mother from spending time in prison. But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez will be looking into the case again this week.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will state, “Somebody tried to kill him, and if they did it once they’re going to try again.” It seems as if Bill’s former wife believes that Bill is not safe.

On the other hand, Steffy will try to calm her mother down. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Taylor will be a nervous wreck as she believes that Bill is coming after her with the cops. The weekly preview shows Steffy telling a sobbing Taylor, “It’s our secret, I promise.”

Liam Spencer Lets Taylor Hayes Secret Out

After finding Taylor confronting a pregnant Hope, Liam will take a stand against his former mother-in-law. Later, he will tell Hope the truth about Taylor’s crimes.

“When pushed, she can go to extremes.”

Hope will be shocked that Taylor is capable of such a murderous claim and exclaims “Oh my god!” Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for later this week tease that Taylor will also confront Brooke. Hope then decides to let the cat out of the bag and tell everyone Taylor’s huge secret.

Steffy Confronts Liam

Steffy will be shocked and feel betrayed that her baby’s father betrayed her in this way. She will ask him, “What have you done?” He knows that he should have kept this secret but now he has risked Taylor going to jail.