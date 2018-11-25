Roseanne Barr Returns To Twitter To Set The Record Straight On Heart Attack Rumors

The former ABC star was the victim of a heart attack hoax over the weekend.

Roseanne Barr is setting the record straight regarding rumors about her health. The former Roseanne star took to Twitter to tell fans she is “fine” after a heart attack hoax played out on Saturday night.

According to Fox News, radio host Lee Stranahan, the co-host of the Fault Lines with Nixon and Stranahan radio show, was hosting a call-in segment on Periscope when he received a message from someone who claimed to be Roseanne Barr’s assistant. The mystery caller, who reportedly gave his name as Frank, said the former ABC star had been rushed to a hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Stranahan later explained that the call came directly from Roseanne Barr’s phone, telling listeners, “I still don’t know who called. I don’t know if it’s someone who knows her.”

Roseanne Barr promptly broke a month-long Twitter silence to tweet a photo of herself with the caption, “I’m fine.” Barr later elaborated on the situation in a follow-up tweet, telling fans she has no medical problems at that she has been spending time with her loved ones over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“I was the victim of a prank,” Barr wrote. “I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing.”

The bizarre heart attack hoax comes just one month after the death of Barr’s beloved TV character, Roseanne Conner. After Barr was fired by ABC for posting an offensive tweet about former White House aide Valerie Jarrett, ABC killed off her character for The Conners spinoff. And while the show initially hinted that Roseanne Conner died suddenly of a heart attack, it was later revealed the character passed away after an accidental opioid overdose.

Roseanne Barr was not happy about the way her iconic TV character was killed off. After The Conners premiere in October, Barr issued a statement on Facebook in which she blasted ABC for the “grim” demise of her character on “an otherwise happy family show.”

Barr, who agreed to walk away from all creative control of the Roseanne spinoff after she was fired by ABC, previously spoiled the storyline about her character’s passing in an interview with Brandon Straka on his YouTube show, Walk Away. Barr blasted the network for killing off the Conner matriarch in such a way, calling her character’s overdose death cruel and “an insult” to longtime fans of the original Roseanne series.

“It’s so cynical and horrible — she should have died as a hero,” Barr said earlier this year.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.