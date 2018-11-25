Wells Adams Says Girlfriend Sarah Hyland Is ‘Perfect’ In Adorable Birthday Post

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star is taking his TV star girlfriend on another dream date in honor of her birthday.

Wells Adams is rolling out the red carpet for Sarah Hyland’s birthday. In an adorable Instagram post in honor of his girlfriend’s 28th birthday on November 24, the Bachelor Nation alum revealed that the two have a once-in-a-lifetime love. Adams also called Hyland “perfect” and revealed he is taking the Modern Family star on a vacation to celebrate her big day.

Adams posted three photos with Sarah Hyland during an outing on a snowy day in New York City’s Central Park. In one photo, the lovebirds are smiling for the camera as they pose in winter gear and hats. In the second photo, Adams is kissing his girlfriend of one year on the cheek, and in the third, she returns the favor.

In his post, Adams describes his love for Hyland as “that can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff.”

“You’re perfect and I love you most,” Adams wrote to his love. “Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!”

To celebrate Hyland’s 27th birthday last November, Adams surprised her with a romantic helicopter ride to Santa Catalina Island, per Us Weekly.

There is no word on exactly where Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are headed for their island getaway in honor of her 28th, but they clearly won’t need the winter wear they sported during the Manhattan snowstorm.

Sarah Hyland also paid tribute to her birthday with a very different type of photo. The Modern Family beauty posted an Instagram photo of her lounging in a bathing suit sometime in the last year as she toasted to an “amazing” 27th year.

“28? Whatcha got for me?” Hyland captioned the shot.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have regularly shared their love story with fans on social media after making their debut as a couple at a Halloween party in 2017, where they dressed as Eleven and Dustin from Netflix’s Stranger Things.

In September of this year, Hyland told E! News that her Bachelor Nation boyfriend made a “touching and sentimental” gift for her in honor of their one-year anniversary.

“I take a lot of Polaroids all the time. He took all the Polaroids I take and put them in his typewriter and wrote things on them. Then he bought a leather-bound journal that you can put pictures in…He’s amazing.”

The two stars moved in together earlier this year, and based on their adorable connection, it would not be a surprise to see a wedding in their future. For now, they’ve got that dream date thing down.