‘B&B’ Spoilers: Liam Thinks Taylor’s Too Crazy To Be Around Baby Kelly, He & Steffy Fight

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will fight for the first time since the birth of baby Kelly (Zoe Pennington). It seems as if the former spouses will argue about the role a certain grandparent will have in their daughter’s life.

Taylor Is Back On Bold and the Beautiful

Taylor is back on the Bold and the Beautiful, and she will create havoc wherever she goes, according to Inquisitr’s weekly Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. She has a list of people that she confronts and she systematically tells them off according to Highlight Hollywood.

First on her list is Hope, whom she accuses of stealing Steffy’s office and husband. Taylor firmly believes that Hope took Steffy’s husband from her and she is not about to let it go. Of course, she will tell Hope’s mother that she is not about to let Hope do to Steffy what Brooke did to her. B&B fans know that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) went from Brooke to Taylor for years and she is determined the same won’t happen to Steffy.

Even though she is fearful that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will hand her over to the cops, she goes to see him anyway. He will later tell Steffy that her mother is testing his patience. He promised that he wouldn’t go to the authorities, but Taylor continues to antagonize him at every corner.

Liam Spencer Wants To Keep Kelly Safe

When Bill was shot, Liam mistakenly believed that he had shot his own father. Taylor then confessed the crime to Bill, who promised he would take her secret to his grave. However, Steffy told Liam what her mother had done. Understandably, he now thinks that his former mother-in-law is unstable due to her crime.

Liam Spencer & Steffy Forrester Fight Over Taylor’s Influence

When Liam finds out that Taylor is back in town, he will be worried about her influence over Baby Kelly. He feels that Taylor cannot be trusted since she has acted so irrationally in the past. He doesn’t want Steffy’s mother to have a large role in her granddaughter’s life.

But Taylor has always been there for Steffy, even when her own father wasn’t. She will vehemently defend her mother as she knows that she is seeking help for her actions. She will feel that Liam cannot make decisions about who Kelly can and cannot see.

This is the first time since Kelly’s birth that these two will face the stark reality of co-parenting. It remains to be seen who wins this battle. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBs, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.