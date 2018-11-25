It seems as if Dr. Taylor Hayes could use some therapy herself.

Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers for November 26-30 state that everyone’s favorite psychiatrist Dr. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) is back, but it seems as if she could use some therapy herself. She will put Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) relationship to the test, and even confront Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) again.

Monday, November 26

Highlight Hollywood indicates that Taylor hasn’t forgotten the night where she shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and as her memory resurface, her fear that he is still after her returns. B&B fans will remember that she also suffered from anxiety the last time she visited her daughter, Steffy. At the time she said that she was seeking help with it, but was also fearful that Bill would still call the cops on her.

Brooke and Liam will discuss the apparent change in Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, reports that Liam will note that Brooke has a new faith in Bill. It seems as if the blonde really believes that Bill has mended his way and is now a changed man. After all he gave her his sword necklace, and had two opportunities to put her husband in jail but did not.

Tuesday, November 27

Liam and Steffy will have a disagreement about Taylor’s stability. Liam knows that Taylor shot his father and believes that she is not fit to be around baby Kelly (Zoe Pennington). Of course, Steffy will vehemently defend her mother.

Taylor is on a warpath and visit Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). She will accuse Hope of stealing Steffy’s office, and while she’s at it will bring up the past. She will also allege that Hope stole Steffy’s husband, Liam.

Wednesday, November 28

Liam will walk in on Taylor confronting Hope. He will take Taylor to task for berating his pregnant wife, and will not mince words with his former mother-in-law.

Bill cannot believe that Taylor had the audacity to also face off with him. He will immediately let Steffy know that Taylor confronted him, and that she is walking on thin ice. Taylor is definitely testing Bill’s patience too.

Thursday, November 29

Liam will tell Hope that Taylor was the one who shot Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will be shocked that Taylor used such extreme measures to try and protect her daughter.

Taylor is still on the warpath, and her next target is Brooke. She will accuse Brooke of bullying Steffy. She will also warn her that she will not let history repeat itself with their daughters.

Friday, November 30

Taylor will admit to Liam and Steffy that she confronted Hope and Brooke. In the meantime, it seems as if Hope will try to protect her mother and may tell Brooke that Taylor was Bill’s shooter.

Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) flies in from London in search of his daughter, Zoe (Kiara Barnes).