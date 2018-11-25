Tia Mowry Explains Why She Doesn’t Like Cooking With Her Husband

While making the promotional rounds for her upcoming movie, Tia Mowry shared the hilarious reason she doesn’t like having her husband in the kitchen while she’s cooking. Mowry married fellow actor Cory Hardrict in 2008. Over the years, the couple has created a life together and welcomed two children but it seems some things are still off-limits for the Sister, Sister actress.

In a clip posted by Entertainment Tonight, the 40-year-old mother of two recently sat down with Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison to talk about the holidays, her passion for cooking, and life at home with her family during an appearance on Home & Family, which will air on December 14 on Hallmark Channel. During the conversation, Mathison casually asked whether or not the actress spends time in the kitchen with her husband.

“I don’t like him in the kitchen,” the actress immediately responded before bursting into laughter.

Mowry, who has spent a lot of time perfecting her recipes and has even released a cookbook called, Whole New You, went on to explain her reason for wanting to keep her husband away from the kitchen whenever possible.

“I’m very particular about my recipes. I worked really hard, right? So, my husband, he likes to come in and behind my back, he likes to add, you know extra stuff…like ingredients,” she said.

The actress thinks her husband simply enjoys taking credit for her delicious creations. She explained that while everyone is complimenting the prepared dish, Hardrict is quick to take the opportunity to reveal how he contributed to the meal.

“He’s like ‘Yeah, I added some sugar in there,'” Mowry said while imitating her husband.

But while she tries to keep her husband out, Mowry said there’s another man in her life who she truly enjoys sharing her kitchen with.

“My son, he loves to be in the kitchen with me and I love him being in the kitchen with me,” she said of her 7-year-old son.

“It’s all about family and creating memories in the kitchen because that’s how I grew up and just passing down those recipes from generation to generation.”

When she isn’t creating recipes and spending time with her family, the actress can be found on a screen nearby. She just reunited with her Sister, Sister co-stars on the set of a recently released Lifetime Christmas movie, My Christmas Inn, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

She’ll also be starring in another holiday-filled flick, A Gingerbread Romance, which premieres on December 16, on Hallmark Channel.