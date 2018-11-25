Watch Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Gunners Hoping To Get Back To Winning Ways

Arsenal haven't registered a win in the last three Premier League games, and Bournemouth will provide another stern test.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will hope to guide his team to their first win in four Premier League games when they visit Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon. Bournemouth vs Arsenal kicks off at 1:30 pm GMT (8:30 am EST and 7:00 pm IST) and you can catch all the action live online by checking out the streaming links provided below.

With the last international break of the year behind now, British clubs will be keen to gain momentum heading into the busy Christmas period. Arsenal, who steadied the ship with eleven consecutive wins after their opening losses to Manchester City and Chelsea, have however failed to win in the last three Premier League games, drawing matches against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, and Wolves in the process. While the results of the first two of those games were mitigated somewhat by strong performances from Unai Emery’s men, they looked particularly vulnerable against Wolves, and Emery is all too aware of it.

Speaking to Marca ahead of the game, Emery said Arsenal needed to control games better and not concede too many goals.

“We’ve had four draws in our last five games. I’ve spoken with my team during the international break. Our goal is to finish in the top four but it’s not easy. It’s harder and harder to get there. Against Liverpool everyone was happy but we only drew. That’s not sufficient.”

Arsenal’s manager was also keen not to underestimate Bournemouth especially as Eddie Howe’s men have enjoyed a good beginning to the season.

“I know Bournemouth and they are a very prepared team with tactically good movement on the pitch and with a big intensity,” Emery said, according to BBC.

Arsenal trail fourth-placed Chelsea by four points and would be hoping to cut the deficit to teams above them with a strong performance against the Cherries, and although Howe acknowledged the task facing his team, he appeared hopeful that every member of his team will turn up with a good performance.

“If one to 11 we are very good, then we can do well. It will be an interesting game to see which attack comes out on top and it will be a great battle for our defenders as well,” Howe said.

Arsenal will be without left-back Nacho Monreal, who is expected to be out for another two weeks. Danny Welbeck remains injured after his horror injury against Sporting Lisbon, while only Adam Smith is sidelined for the Cherries.

To catch the live stream of the Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League showdown in the United States, you can log into NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices. You will need log-in credentials to watch the game.

If Premier League fans intend to watch the game without a paid subscription, you can sign up for a free trial on streaming TV packages such as ones provided on Sling TV or YouTube TV. These services require a subscription fee, but since they offer a week-long free trial, you can cancel the subscription after watching the game on Sunday.

For fans in the UK, Bournemouth vs Arsenal will live stream on the Sky Sports NOW TV service, while fans in India can tune into Hotstar to catch the game online.

Some unverified streaming links for the Bournemouth vs Arsenal game will also be available on r/soccerstreams.