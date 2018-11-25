Kit Harington, Hit By Alleged Nude Photo Leak, Denies He Had Affair With Russian Model

Kit Harington denies having had an affair with Russian model, Olga Vlaslova. According to the actor’s rep, the claims are untrue and that he has never met the model.

Game of Thrones fans were all over the place when the news broke that Olga Vlaslova alleged that she and Harington had slept together while he was engaged to Leslie, and even after their marriage. According to People, the model reportedly shared photos of a nude man, alleged to be Harington.

Vlaslova alleges that she met Harington in Luxembourg, and that they then slept together. The nude photo shows an alleged Kit Harington sprawled out on a hotel bed. His hand is grasping his computer in the pic.

An article published by Perez Hilton points out that although the man in the nude photo looks remarkably like Harington, these types of photos can easily be faked with the latest technology. The other concern is that the photos could be real but there is no evidence that the alleged tryst had taken place. There isn’t a single trace of a woman sharing Harington’s bed in those pictures. The publication speculates that for all they know hotel staff could have snuck in to steal a photo of the star.

The 31-year-old actor and his wife, who usually keep the intimate details of their life private, have only been married for five months. When the news of the alleged affair broke this week, the actor first kept his silence but has since spoken out through a representative.

“The allegations of this story are completely false. “He’s never been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova.”

Harington married former GOT co-star Leslie on June 23, 2018. The actors play the roles of Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively. It certainly seemed as if Harington was very much in love with his new wife and gave GOT the credit. The couple met while working on the HBO series in 2012, and played each other’s love interests before Leslie’s character was killed off in Season 4.

“It gave me my future family and my life from her on in. “That’s the main thing it did for me, and it’s changed it completely.”

Although they had been seeing each other since 2012, they only formally confirmed their relationship in 2016 before their engagement in September 2017. They got married in the Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland in June 2018, surrounded by GOT cast and crew.

Inquisitr reported that Kit Harington cried twice during the final script reading in Belfast. The actor did not want to know how the season played out beforehand and chose to find out how the tale unfolded at the formal read-through. The final season of Game Of Thrones will premier in April 2019 on HBO.