‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Barely-There Thong Bikini

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas showed off some serious skin in her latest social media post.

On Thursday, Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a barely-there black bikini. The Playboy model/actress is seen flaunting her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned, tanned legs in the sexy snapshot.

Lindsey has her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun at the back of her head, as she lounges against an ATV in a thong bikini. In the racy photograph, Pelas tags Miami photographer James Thompson, who seemingly snapped the sexy shot of the model.

As many fans may already know, Lindsey wears many hats. In addition to posing for Playboy, she was also the magazine’s Cyber Girl of the Month back in May, 2014. The model has also appeared in publications such as Maxim, GQ, and Glamour.

According to IMDB, Pelas has appeared in films such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She’s also been seen on TV shows like Coded Court, Welcome to the Shadow Zone, and Pop Trigger.

In September, Lindsey Pelas told TMZ that she would love it if NFL star Odell Beckham, Jr. happened to find his way into her DMs. The outlet reveals that both Lindsey and Odell attended LSU at the same time, but the model says that they never met, and she might like to rectify that.

View this post on Instagram Mood A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Nov 22, 2018 at 8:01pm PST

While speaking to the paparazzi, Pelas marveled at the amount of money that Beckham, Jr. was set to make due to his lucrative new NFL contract. She also revealed that at his young age, and with all of that money he should “absolutely not” settle down with just one woman yet.

“I think he should play the field,” she said. When asked if she would send Odell a DM, Lindsey said that she believed she should be on the receiving end of the message.

In addition, to her modeling and acting career, Pelas also has her own podcast titled, Eyes Up Here. The model reveals that a Twitter user made up the name, and that her podcast will have something for everyone.

“For starters, a Twitter follower actually made it up. At first, it makes a lot of sense [for me], because it’s like ‘pay attention to me’ or ‘ignore the sexy,’ but I think I’m starting to like that [name] for my guests and team as well. Every person faces some kind of stereotype based on the presumption of who they are or what they look like, so I kind of like ‘Eyes Up Here’ as something for everyone,” Lindsey Pelas told Life & Style of her new project.