Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Fires Back At Fan Over Body Shaming

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, may be one of the most beautiful models in the world, which one of the best bodies around. However, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model isn’t immune to online hate and body shaming.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to post a new selfie, which showcased her make up free face and crystal blue eyes as she stood in the sun. In the photo, the model is seen wearing a fuzzy jacket, and had her hair parted down the middle and half pulled back behind her head.

While many of Camille’s loyal fans took to the comment section to tell her how stunning she is, there was one critic who crossed the line with her negativity, and Kostek called her out for everyone to see.

“Need to work on your cellulite, fat thighs,” the social media user posted on the snapshot, and Kostek decided that she wouldn’t stand for anyone body shaming her, or anyone else.

“I speak out and do what I do in response to men/women like you who ruin the minds of people, especially young people. Luckily I can handle your trash mouth, others sometimes can not,” Camille wrote via her Instagram story, along with a screenshot of the rude comment.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek was recently chosen to be one of the models for the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Landing the magazine was a huge honor for Camille, who has been working for something like this for years.

After being announced as one of the models, Kostek took to social media to post a video of herself working out in hopes of toning up before her photo shoot. In the clip, Rob Gronkowski was there to give his girlfriend some tips, and he couldn’t help but gush over her as well.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob told the camera.

Fans can see Camille Kostek when the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is released next year, or keep up with her via social media, where she regularly posts.