Watch SSC Napoli Vs. A.C. Chievo Verona FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Round 13 Match Live

Napoli can pull within six points of leader Juventus if they can get past winless Chievo Verona in Sunday's Serie A match.

With Juventus continuing to dominate Serie A with an unbeaten season and an eighth straight title already their sites, only one club appears to have a realistic shot at catching up to the leaders as Round 13 of league play concludes: SSC Napoli. Napoli has a golden opportunity to close the gap to just six points as they host the league’s last-place club, AC Chievo Verona. Chievo Verona has yet to win a match in the league this season, per Sky Sports. The match that will live stream from Naples on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 13 contest on Sunday, pitting second-place Napoli against seemingly relegation-bound Chievo, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central European Time at Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Campania, Italy, on Sunday, November 25. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 2 p.m. GMT. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, or 12:30 p.m. PT. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Napoli comes into the game with six wins and only a single loss, plus a draw, in their last eight Serie A games. The sole defeat came at the hands of still-unbeaten Juve. But Chievo has yet to win a single game after placing 13th last season — and the only three points they have earned were wiped out by a penalty for financial accounting improprieties, according to Fox Sports.

Napoli will need to overcome the absence of Belgian striker Dries Mertens, who picked up a training injury that will likely sideline him for the visit by Chievo, according to Four Four Two.

“Chievo are last and have changed coach, so the game will be even more difficult,” Napoli Coach Carlo Ancelotti said, according to Sky Sports Italia. “We want to start well in this round of games, close in on Juventus and go through the Champions League.”

Poland international Arkadiusz Milik may start in place of Dries Mertens for Napoli on Sunday. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

