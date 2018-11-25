Rita Ora Busts Out Of See-Through Dress In London

Rita Ora turned heads this week as she stepped out in London wearing a see-through ensemble.

According to a November 24 report by Daily Mail, Rita Ora was spotted hitting the town with her friend, Eyal Booker, from the popular British series, Love Island. The duo looked to be having fun as they headed to the Notting Hill Arts Club on Friday night.

Ora was photographed by paparazzi wearing a white dress with a see-through black mesh turtle neck aspect at the top. The dress showed off Rita’s ample cleavage and her trim figure. The bottom of the dress also included sheer, white fabric, which allowed the singer’s toned legs to peek through.

Rita completed her look with a white, floor length, fur coat, complete with fringe, and a full face of make up, which included a brown eye shadow and berry lip color. She donned rings on her fingers, and large hoop earrings.

Ora donned a pair of black flats on her feet, and wore her shoulder length, platinum blonde hair parted down the side and in full, bouncy curls. She carried a tan purse in her hand, as well as a bottle of water. She also smiled for the cameras as the photographers snapped pictures of her.

The London outing came just one day after Rita Ora appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. During her performance, the singer was supposed to sing one of her songs, but technical difficulties during the event threw her off, and she was mocked online by fans who criticized her poor lip syncing abilities.

Hours later, Macy’s took responsibility for the singer’s difficulties during the performance.

“During today’s parade, several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance. We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist’s control,” the department store tweeted following the parade, which also included performances by Sugarland, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, singer John Legend jumped on social media to defend the performers who were called out for poor lip syncing.

“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live,” Legend tweeted following the parade, seemingly in support of Rita Ora.