Khloe Kardashian Attends Tristan Thompson’s Basketball Game After Celebrating Thanksgiving In Cleveland

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship seems to be in a good place despite all of the drama that they have had to endure over the past year.

On Saturday, Nov. 24, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to reveal that she was at Tristan Thompson’s basketball game. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted three videos of herself at the game as she watched the halftime show, which seemed to give her a bit of anxiety.

In the videos, the halftime performer is seen stacking multiple chairs on top of one another at center court, all the while he climbs up them during a daring and dangerous balancing act, which had Kardashian in awe.

“Oh my god. You could not pay me to ever do this. Oh my gosh. Wow. Talk about bravery. Holy crap. This is crazy. Oh my god. You are the bravest person in the world,” Khloe can be heard saying in the clips.

While Kardashian did not show her face in the videos, fans did run into the reality star at Quicken Loans Arena, and she graciously stopped to take a photo with them. In the photo, Khloe is seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with a large fur coat over top. Her long, blonde hair is parted to the side and worn straight for the outing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is currently in Cleveland due to the recent Thanksgiving holiday. Khloe traveled to Ohio from California with her daughter, True, in order to spend Turkey Day with her baby daddy as a family.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe didn’t even think twice about heading to Ohio for Thanksgiving and leaving her famous family behind in California.

“This was the third year in a row that Khloe skipped Thanksgiving with skipped her family to spend it with Tristan. It’s become her new tradition, so her family was somewhat prepared for it. They were still very disappointed though. They let her know loud and clear that they wanted her to be in California with them for the holiday, but Khloe stuck to her guns. She wanted to be with Tristan, especially because this was True’s first Thanksgiving,” an insider told the outlet.

While in town, it seems that Kardashian decided to take in one of Thompson’s games, and she picked a good one to watch. The Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Houston Rockets, which is led by Khloe’s former boyfriend, James Harden.

The team played their hearts out, and took home the victory, defeating the Rockets by a score of 117-108. Tristan played 39 minutes during the game, and boasted 2 assists and 16 points. He also led the Cavs in rebounds, pulling down a whopping 20 boards in the victory.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!