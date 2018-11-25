Prince Harry warns Duchess Meghan that this would ruin her first Christmas as a royal!

There are rules for all family members who attend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth, but there are a few tips that newcomers to the royal family need to know for the holiday to be a success. Prince Harry is old hat at the Christmas traditions, and so it was up to him to warn his wife to perhaps downplay her skills at party games.

Express says that Prince Harry has told Duchess Meghan to make sure she doesn’t show the queen up at charades in particular. Games after dinner are a big part of the royal family Christmas holiday, and aides have shared that Duchess Meghan essentially needs to let the queen, or Granny as she is known to Prince Harry, win.

Queen Elizabeth enjoys showing off her skills at impersonating celebrities, VIPs and world leaders that she has met over her time on the throne. If the Duke of Sussex wants Christmas at Sandringham to go smoothly, he will help Markle follow some simple rules.

Prince Harry will make sure Duchess Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland understand the do’s and don’ts of holidays with the queen.

One aide adds that there are hard and fast rules that can be confusing.

Newbies, in particular, are warned to watch themselves.

“The jokes and presents are very cheesy, the life is grand, the protocol is unbending and it terrifies the life out of incomers. They don’t like show-offs, especially newcomers who show off.”

Aides say that the fear is that Meghan will get competitive.

“The Duchess has to resist that American urge to win at everything. The whole family likes to play charades on Christmas night and she must never beat the Queen, who is a fine actress herself.”

Aides are also concerned that the animal rights activist in Markle will rear its head and comment on the traditional Boxing Day pheasant shoot. Prior to his relationship with Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry was a hunting enthusiast, but sources say that has come to an end.

Royal watcher Victoria Arbiter says that Queen Elizabeth has made an exception to her own rule and invited Markle’s mother to join the family for the Christmas holiday.

“Meghan’s situation is unique when compared to previous royal spouses. For anyone who watched May’s royal wedding, it would be impossible to miss Harry’s full house on one side of the Chapel in stark contrast to Meghan’s sole family member, her mum Doria, sitting stoically and alone across the aisle.”

Queen Elizabeth understands how important Ragland is to Meghan and Harry and extended the invitation for the holidays.