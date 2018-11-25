‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Trouble In Paradise For Phyllis And Nick

New The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that there may be trouble in paradise already for Phyllis and Nick.

Inquisitr reported that next week Sharon gets a shock when she is shocked to find Phyllis living in the home that Nick bought for her. Sure, it’s a home she never wanted, but finding Phyllis there still hurts.

Nick portrayer Joshua Morrow discussed the situation in the latest issue of Soaps In Depth. He said that Nick told Billy (Jason Thompson) about him and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) moving in together in a childish way on Thanksgiving. Billy got to Nick with his barbs about Sharon (Sharon Case), so Nick struck back with something he thought might hurt Billy.

However, he wanted to let Sharon know differently, but that’s not what happens. Morrow said, Sharon “comes over to talk about Faith and realizes Phyllis is living there. Nick is not happy that is how Sharon learns about it. He wanted to find a more acceptable way of telling her, maybe something more personal and not so in-your-face!”

For her part, Phyllis doesn’t appreciate Nick’s ongoing concern about Sharon even if she is the mother of his child. “It kind of creates a little tension between Nick and Phyllis. Phyllis is like, ‘Look, this is what we’re doing, it doesn’t matter how she found out — she knows now!'” But Nick says, “I wanted to tell her in my own way!”

The moment reveals a small crack in what had otherwise been an easy and fun relationship between the two former spouses. They have a history and falling back together when their love lives fell apart made sense. Now Phyllis worries that Nick isn’t all in on their relationship and that he’s still hung up on Sharon despite her dumping him so publically at the altar.

According to Morrow, “right now, Phyllis is all the support he needs. She’s backing him, saying all the right things. But by being with her, Nick is definitely blowing [his chances of having] any relationship with Sharon in the near future. But who’s to say what might happen two months from now?”

Morrow believes that there is still a future for Sharon and Nick calling them “Romeo and Juliet.” Things will never truly be over between them no matter what happens, which is something that Phyllis picks up on even though she just moved into Nick’s house.

Phyllis wonders how committed Nick is to her, and that concern may or may not go away depending on how Nick reacts to the situation. Morrow said, “initial cracks are beginning to show. It’s going to be a question of whether those cracks become insurmountable, and Phyllis skedaddles because Nick can’t commit to her fully!”