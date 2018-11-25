Kim Kardashian Forbids Kanye West From Getting A Face Tattoo, Per ‘In Touch’

Kim Kardashian has reportedly forbidden her husband, Kanye West, from getting any sort of tattoo on his face, which seems to be a trend among many rappers in the game today. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemingly didn’t want her hubby to alter his appearance in such a permanent way.

According to a recent report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian put her foot down when Kanye West wanted to get some ink on his famous face.

“He wants to get two small tattoos on his face. Kanye’s come up with some crazy ideas, but this might be his stupidest one yet,” an insider told the magazine.

The source went on to reveal that West had the idea of tattooing his initials of his late mother, Donda, as well as the initials of his three children, North, Saint, and West on his forehead. However, Kardashian simply wouldn’t allow it.

“He wanted to get the initials of his late mother, Donda, and his three kids on his forehead. Everyone started talking that if Kanye would have said he was tattooing Kim’s name on his face, she might have let him,” the insider joked.

As many fans already know, Kanye West has changed his look in the past. He has experimented with different hair colors as well as designs in his hair. However, he’s never done anything permanent, and it seems that Kim Kardashian wants it to stay that way.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim and Kanye have been dealing with some issues as of late. Sources tell Radar Online that the famous pair have been going to couple’s therapy together in hopes of resolving some problems that are causing a strain in their marriage.An insider revealed that Kardashian is trying to figure out how to cope with West’s bipolar disorder diagnosis, and the fallout of him taking so much heat for his comments on politics, and his public support of President Donald Trump.

“She is trying to understand why people are so hateful. It’s been ugly. They had to up their security because Kanye supports Trump. They are working with former secret service,” the source revealed.

In addition, the insider says that everyone in Kanye’s inner circle believes it is for the best if Kim calls the shots for now.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights a 9 p.m. on E!