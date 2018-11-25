Dwight Howard Allegedly ‘Outed’ As Man Claiming To Be His Ex-Boyfriend Makes Series Of Sordid Claims

Masin Elije took to Twitter to claim he had been threatened by Howard and his camp.

Dwight Howard is being put through the ringer online after a man named Masin Elije claimed that the two had dated and then made a series of sordid claims, including that the NBA star and his team threatened him after their split.

The claims were made in a long and detailed Twitter thread that quickly went viral on Saturday night, helping Howard’s name shoot to the top of Twitter trends for the United States. In the thread, Elije claims that he sparked a relationship with Howard several months ago and that the two had a relationship that continued for some time after that.

“I was afraid to speak but today my life was threatened after I was sexually harassed, threatened and manipulated, by someone I respected, my ex boyfriend NBA player Dwight Howard, and his camp also ‘catfished’ by his disrespectful a** PASTOR,” Elije wrote.

In the thread, Elije claimed that he met Howard at an event and the two quietly started a relationship, but Elije claimed he broke it off after finding out that Howard had been seeing someone else and attending “trans sex parties.” Though some of the early reporting claimed that Elije was a trans woman, he had written in a past tweet that he identifies as a gay man.

Elije went on to claim that Howard enlisted his pastor to harass him, and the he started to receive personal threats.

“I want you guys to know, I have already contacted police but if anything shall happen to ME, this is the truth, here is my proof and I don’t want you guys to ever stop fighting for ME and what is right!” Elije wrote. “Dwight Howard is heartless and has the power to stop all this, but he WONT!”

The allegations have quickly made the rounds online and generated plenty of different opinions and generated some discussions about sexuality in sports. Many noted that it should be nobody’s business who Dwight Howard dates.

“So basically the internet is having fun with it as the internet does, often viciously,” Barstool Sports noted. “If it’s true, Dwight Howard shouldn’t be shamed for being into trans women/men. If that’s what he’s into, more power to him.”

You ever wonder if the transphobic and homophobic jokes you’re making about Dwight Howard right now are the exact reason he felt he needed to threaten someone’s life to keep it a secret or nah? — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) November 25, 2018

Others noted that the allegations were just that — claims being made on the internet by someone with no way to prove whether they are true or not.

This Dwight Howard story is about to put Twitter’s new rules to the test. pic.twitter.com/LRYqZco23n — Gab.com???? (@getongab) November 25, 2018

Dwight Howard has yet to respond to any of the claims from Masin Elije.