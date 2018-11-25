Scott Disick ‘Felt Bad’ For Choosing Kourtney Kardashian & Kids Over Sofia Richie On Thanksgiving, Per ‘HL’

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian spent Thanksgiving Day together in Palm Springs with their children, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians dad allegedly felt bad for ditching his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on the holiday.

According to a November 24 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spent the night under the same roof as the pair, their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Kim Kardashian and her family, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Rob Kardashian all headed to Palm Springs to celebrate Thanksgiving at Kris Jenner’s new home there.

Sources reveal that Disick felt bad that he and Richie were not together on turkey day, but that he ultimately chose to be with his children on the family-oriented holiday.

“Kris hosted Thanksgiving at her new place in Palm Springs this year and Scott wanted to be a part of it so he kind of had to spend the night. Scott did feel bad for not being with Sofia for Thanksgiving, but ultimately he wanted to be with his kids. It was so important to them that their daddy be there and they’re still his priority,” the insider dished.

The source also added that Scott knew Sofia would be fine without him, because she would be with her own family, whom she is very close to. Meanwhile, Disick will allegedly be taking Richie on a romantic getaway to make up for his absence on Thursday.

“Sofia’s very close to her family so Scott knew she’d be surrounded by love and very busy, it’s not as though he was leaving her alone. He did promise to make it up to her, he’s taking her on a trip soon, things are still all good with them,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and Sofia Richie are all getting along very well these days.

The trio have been spotted having dinner together twice this month, and source reveal that they have been hard at work to establish rules and boundaries when it comes to their shared custody of Kourtney and Scott’s children.

Since Sofia is often around the kids when they’re in Disick’s care, she is now being let in on the conversations, which is reportedly making Scott very happy and relieved.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick’s relationships with Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.