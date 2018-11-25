Khloe Kardashian Didn’t Think Twice About Spending Thanksgiving In Cleveland, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be having some relationship issues, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t hesitate to jump on an airplane and head to Cleveland for Thanksgiving.

According to a Nov. 23 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent Thanksgiving together at their home in Cleveland, Ohio, and even hosted some friends for a small dinner with their daughter, True.

As many fans know, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe earlier this year when photos and video of the NBA star kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s first child just hours after the cheating scandal erupted online.

Khloe decided to stand by her man, and stayed with Tristan. The couple have been trying to work through their relationship problems ever since, and Kardashian wasn’t about to let the scandal ruin their first Thanksgiving together as a family with baby True.

“This was the third year in a row that Khloe skipped Thanksgiving with skipped her family to spend it with Tristan. It’s become her new tradition, so her family was somewhat prepared for it. They were still very disappointed though. They let her know loud and clear that they wanted her to be in California with them for the holiday, but Khloe stuck to her guns. She wanted to be with Tristan, especially because this was True’s first Thanksgiving,” an insider told the outlet.

However, the source went on to reveal that Khloe Kardashian believed she needed to be with Tristan Thompson for the family-oriented holiday, especially since it was True’s first Turkey Day celebration.

While Thompson would have been welcomed at the Kardashian family celebration back in L.A., his NBA schedule simply wouldn’t allow it, as he had a game in Philadelphia on Friday night, and then one back in Cleveland on Saturday. The Cavs took home wins in both of those games, as Khloe and True may have been Tristan’s good luck charms.

“Khloe felt strongly that she needed to be with Tristan. She’s trying hard to keep her little family together, so leaving him alone for the holiday just wasn’t an option in her mind,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.