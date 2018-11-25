Chuck Liddell Versus Tito Ortiz Results

Liddell and Ortiz squared off for the third time under the Golden Boy Promotions banner.

Liddell versus Ortiz 3 took place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, which is just outside of Los Angeles. The main event is the culmination of a feud that started all the way back in 2004. Liddell had defeated Ortiz in both previous fights. The first one lasted only 38 seconds.

The main card of the event began at 9 p.m. ET, with the Liddell versus Ortiz match getting underway at around 11:10 p.m ET. Golden Boy Promotions didn’t follow the UFC’s system of making all main events five rounds, so Liddell and Ortiz met in a three-round fight.

In the main event, things started off with a feeling out process, with Tito pushing the pace on Liddell.

However, at the 4:24 of the first round Ortiz caught Liddell with a devastating punch at the end of a four-punch combination that turned the lights off. Ortiz jumped on top and landed a couple of followup shots before referee Herb Dean jumped in and called a stop to the action.

After the match, Ortiz did his traditional burial celebration, which might be more accurate than ever, because this could be the last time we see Chuck Liddell in the cage.

During the post fight interview, Tito Ortiz was noncommittal on whether he was going to fight again. He also was really appreciative to Chuck Liddell, and the two shook hands and hugged after the fight.

In Liddell’s post-fight interview, he said he was motivated and in shape, but he just got caught. When asked what’s next and whether he’d fight again, Liddell said, “We’re just going to have to sit back and think about it.”

The co-main event of the card saw UFC veteran “Filthy” Tom Lawler meet up-and-comer Deron Winn. Lawler lost in a unanimous decision (30-27 on all three scorecards) in the light-heavyweight fight.

In a battle between two UFC veterans, Gleison Tibau defeated Efrain Escudero by unanimous decision (29-28 on all three scorecards).

Golden Boy MMA Report: Tito Ortiz knocks out Chuck Liddell in the first round https://t.co/I3tDNQYXHW — POST Wrestling (@POSTwrestling) November 25, 2018

Here are the rest of the results from the main card:

Ricky Palacios defeated Walel Watson by knockout (Round 1, 2:48)

James Barnes def. Alberto Morales via submission (Round 3, 4:09)

Jay Silva def. Oscar Cota via technical submission (Round 3, 2:13)

There was also a five fight preliminary card that aired on Facebook at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here are the results from that part of the card:

Johnny Cisneros defeated Dave Terrel by Unanimous Decision (30-26 on all three scorecards)

Fernie Garcia defeated Joe Roye by Submission (Round 1, 2:48)

Keith Berry vs. Joseph Henle

Joshua Jones vs. Craig Wilkerson

Francisco Estrada defeated Jose Huerta by submission (Round 2, 2:47)

At 6 p.m. ET Golden Boy Promotions also put on five amateur matches as well.