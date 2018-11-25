Insane Clown Posse Release Heated New Single ‘WTF’ Taking Aim At Trump, Religion, And Global Warming

From their forthcoming album 'Fearless Fred Fury' the lead-single 'WTF' shows Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope as perhaps the angriest they've ever been.

The last time Insane Clown Posse (ICP) released a full-length album was 2015 with The Marvelous Missing Link: Found. Since then the group has dealt with a number of legal battles, including one with the FBI in which the band was fighting to have their fans known as “Juggalos” taken off the national gang registry.

Furthermore, prior to the release of The Marvelous Missing Link: Found, infighting at their label Psychopathic Records saw their labelmates Twiztid and Blaze Ya Dead Homie departing to start their own music label, Majik Records. The last few years haven’t been a high point in ICP’s 26-year career.

However, according to Faygoluvers, ICP is finally preparing to release a new album entitled Fearless Fred Fury, which is set for release on February 15, 2019. ICP’s official webstore just posted pre-orders for the new album, along with a ton of new merchandise. Those pre-ordering the album received a new single from Fearless Fred Fury entitled “WTF.”

According to Insane Clown Posse’s official Twitter, “WTF” is now available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Google Play. Fans responded to the tweet positively, giving much praise to the new track, which is a decidedly angry song and scathing indictment of the current status quo in the United States.

First single off of FFF available now at https://t.co/rQnKkwpKkC and all streaming and digital outlets!!! pic.twitter.com/dWUi8WI3di — Insane Clown Posse (@icp) November 24, 2018

“WTF” doesn’t tackle a singular issue as percerived by the Detroit duo, but in fact seems to blast the current state of American society as a whole.

The track starts right off with a reference to Donald Trump’s promise of building a wall as president. They tackle such subjects as starvation, global warming, sexual assault by religious figures, overcrowded prisons, and the healthcare system.

Build a wall to keep the aliens out, huh? The kids are dying starving from the drought. The heat increases. The brain bakes. How much more pressure can it take? Shaking, how much weight til’ it gives way and breaks”

With a profanity-laden chorus literally screaming the song’s title, but declining to use the initialism used to promote the single, one thing appears to be clear: The Insane Clown Posse is seriously angry.

ICP released their first full-length album, Carnival of Carnage, in 1992 but didn’t find major success until the release of The Great Milenko in 1997. Fearless Fred Fury will be Insane Clown Posse’s 15th full-length album and features production from fellow Detroit rapper Esham.

ICP has toured extensively in 2018 and are set to continue more of the same next year.