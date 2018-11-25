Emily Ratajkowski Puzzled By Shaming Over Braless Brett Kavanaugh Protest, ‘Why Focus On What I Was Wearing?’

Actress and Instagram star Emily Ratajkowski has responded to shamers who blasted her for attending a political protest without wearing bra.

When actresses Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, co-stars of the 2018 comedy hit I Feel Pretty, were arrested at a protest against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in October, as CNN reported, public attention focused less on their stance against Kavanaugh as on Instagram model Ratajkowski’s choice of outfit — a white tank top worn without a bra.

Schumer and Ratajkowski attended the protest on October 4. Kavanugh, as Inquisitr reported, was accuse by multiple women of having committed sexual assaults while in high school and in college.

But among many online commenters, after the 27-year-old who first became famous for appearing topless in the Robin Thicke “Blurred Lines” music video posted on social media about her arrest, the important issue was not whether Kavanaugh was fit for the Supreme Court, but instead it was Ratajkowski’s coach of apparel or lack thereof.

Ratajkowski, Teen Vogue reported, was slammed with shamers telling her to “put on a bra,” which came from a woman, or — from a male Twitter commenter — “Sorry I was focused on something else, can you say that again?”

Another woman on Twitter accused Ratajkowski of wearing “F Me clothes” in order to “use sex to sell her twisted Toxic Feminism,” while another, Yahoo! News reported, dismissed her protest, saying that Ratajkowski was going braless “to attract men.”

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

Six weeks later, Ratajkowski has finally replied to the shamers and online trolls, expressing bewilderment over why her outfit was the focus of their attention rather than the Kavanaugh nomination, adding that she dressed in the way that she did on that day simply because it was hot in Washington D.C., according to an interview published Saturday in Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“I was (surprised). I knew being there would be important and I knew some people would find it controversial, but I never expected anyone to talk about why I wasn’t wearing a bra under my tank top,” Ratajkowski told the paper. “It was (90 degrees), I was marching through D.C. in jeans. My outfit seemed completely normal to me. And I was there making a political point. Why would people focus on what I was wearing?”

Ratajkowski has become famous as much for her sexually charged Instagram posts, often showing her in a bikini as seen in one scent post, below, as she has for her film acting career.

But while she said that her Kavanaugh protest outfit was nothing but an attempt to be comfortable in warm weather, Ratajkowski has previously connected politics to women’s choice in apparel.

“What I think about what’s important in 2018 for both men and women, it’s about defying stereotypes,” Ratajkowski told Maxim magazine. “It’s about being multi-faceted. It’s about wearing a string bikini on the beach, and at a protest.”