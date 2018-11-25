Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Skimpy Bikini While Christmas Shopping

Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her bikini body on social media yet again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently posted a photo of herself rocking a skimpy bikini in her own back yard while she did a little shopping on her computer.

On Saturday, November 24, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a revealing leopard print bikini as she sat outside of her Calabasas home and did some online shopping for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

In the photo, Kourtney is seen flaunting her flat tummy and toned legs and arms, as well as her ample cleavage as she sits on a pool chair with her laptop resting on her knees. Kardshian has her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail and accessorizes with a pair of dark sunglasses and a chain around her neck.

In the photo, Kourtney’s youngest child, son Reign, can be seen standing next to his mother. Reign’s long hair is wet and plastered against his face as he appears to have just exited the family’s swimming pool. Reign wears a pair of orange swim trunks as he’s seemingly patiently waiting for his mother to finish her task.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as well as her sisters, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie, and her brother Rob, who all stayed over with their mother, Kris Jenner, and their grandmother, MJ, so that they could be together for turkey day.

However, Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, also spent the night at the home with the family for their special day. Kourtney revealed that she woke up on Thanksgiving with her family and the father of her children under the same roof, and revealed how grateful she was to have them all there. She also shouted out Khloe Kardashian, who was in Cleveland to celebrate the holiday with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and their daughter, True.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was not in attendance at the family’s gathering, although she and Kourtney have been getting along very well as of late.

Recently, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia have been spotted having dinner together twice this month, and it seems that their co-parenting issues are all being resolved as they work to make a better life for their children.

“Scott never thought the day would come that he would be out to dinner with Kourtney and Sophia twice in one month. It was a huge step forward for all of them, but it needed to happen because the drama was not healthy for their children,” a source previously told Radar Online.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.