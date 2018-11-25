Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Perfect Derriere Wearing A Sexy Bodysuit With Matching High Heels

Social media queen and reality star Kylie Jenner has recently launched a sexy Kylie Calendar for 2019 where she treated her fans to a collection of 12 hot new photos of herself.

To promote her calendar, the 21-year-old hottie recently took her Instagram account and teased her 120 million followers with a sexy photograph where she’s featured lying on a bed while striking a very sultry pose.

Wearing a high-neck animal print bodysuit which she teamed with matching stiletto pumps, the star put her perky derriere on full display and sent pulses racing as more than 688,000 people favorited the picture in less than 30 minutes since it went live.

The makeup mogul looked absolutely glamorous in the picture as she painted her eyes with brown eyeshadow, a bronze-shade blusher to accentuate the apples of her cheeks and her signature rose-pink matter lip color.

“YOU ARE LOOKING AWESOME KYLIE,” one fan commented on the picture. “You are BEYOND a model! I’m almost 40 and you’ve accomplished soooo much more [than] most my age! Love it! It’s pushing me more [than] ever watching you and other goal-getters [three heart emojis],” another fan wrote.

And a look at the comments section also showed that her promotional campaign is actually working as one fan wrote, “I’m gonna buy one, I’m not even gonna lie.”

Kylie used another photo wearing the same outfit as her new Instagram profile pic where she provided an up-close view of her gorgeous face and flaunted her glamorous blonde curls.

According to an article by the Inquisitr, Kylie earlier posted a few photos from the calendar on the official Kylie Shop Instagram page which also have 1.5 million followers. Per the report, she posted a sexy black-and-white snap where she was featured wearing a revealing black caged sweater dress. And shortly after posting the said pic, Kylie treated her fans to yet another sexy photograph where she is featured wearing a “stunning skin-tight nude ensemble that hugged her famous body in all the right ways.”

As further detailed by the Inquisitr report, those who followed Kylie Shop on Instagram during the Thanksgiving holiday also saw a Polaroid snap of Kylie wearing a tiny white towel with the straps of an orange sports bra peeking through. The picture provided a generous view of Kylie’s enviable cleavage and it amassed 57,718 likes. Per usual, fans showered the Keep Up With The Kardashians star with numerous compliments.

As for the calendar, it is now available on her official website for just $15 and a quick look at the comments section shows that her calendar will be yet another successful item of her popular million-dollar merchandise.