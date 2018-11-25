Instagram Starlet Anastasiya Kvitko, The ‘Russian Kim Kardashian,’ Shows Off Her Curves In Las Vegas

Instagram model and influencer Anastasiya Kvitko has been sharing plenty of sultry photos on her social media page lately, and her latest Instagram Stories show her flaunting her curves in some workout gear. Usually Kvitko is hanging out in Los Angeles these days, but it looks like she’s in Las Vegas at the moment, and the “Russian Kim Kardashian” wanted to make sure her fans got to see a bit of her trip.

In the short clips, Anastasiya Kvitko shared to her Instagram Stories, she is rocking some black leggings and a sports bra. In each of the videos, she is twisting and turning to catch all of her most impressive angles. The colorful sports bra appears to zip up the front and it barely manages to contain Kvitko’s notoriously ample bosom.

The same can be said about Anastasiya’s black leggings, in terms of containing her bodacious booty. As Kvitko turns to capture all of her angles with her phone as she films, she focuses a great deal on her derriere, even sitting on a desk at one point to showcase it in its full glory.

The styling of the waistband on the leggings highlights Kvitko’s slim waist and Anastasiya has her dark hair pulled up into a high messy bun to make it easier to see her entire fit physique. The Instagram model frequently tags the designer of the clothes she is wearing, but she didn’t add any notes like that in these video clips.

Anastasiya did note that she is at the Wynn in Las Vegas, and fans will be curious to get additional updates to see what she’s up to while she’s there. She has been on the go quite a bit lately, hitting up various fashion-related events, but so far she hasn’t spilled the beans on why she’s currently in Las Vegas or how her workout attire factored into things.

Kvitko loves to play coy about whether or not she’s had enhancements to up the ante on her bodacious curves. She seems more than willing to go the extra mile to build her brand and she appears to have plenty of confidence in terms of being able to make it happen.

Anastasiya Kvitko has said she thinks she’s prettier than Kim Kardashian and will ultimately be more recognizable than her, and the Instagram model’s fans will be anxiously watching to see if she can find that level of success.