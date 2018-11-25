‘Manifest’ Fall Finale Promo Promises Someone Will Die

The synopsis of the fall finale promises someone will not survive the episode.

Manifest has been coined as one of the most successful series of the TV fall season. It has been labeled as one of the top new broadcast scripted dramas. Unfortunately, fans of this NBC series will have to say goodbye for a while as the fall finale is scheduled to air on Monday night before taking a winter hiatus.

Episode 9 titled “Dead Reckoning” promises to end with a bang that will leave fans on the edge of their seats with their hearts breaking as they wait for the NBC series to return in January of 2019.

“When Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) put everything on the line to save the other missing passengers, the mission goes horribly awry and not everyone makes it out alive. The devastating result pushes Ben and Grace (Athena Karkanis) to a traumatic brink, while pulling Michaela and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) dangerously close together,” the synopsis reads in the promo of the fall finale of Manifest.

The synopsis also suggests that some of those who do come out at the end of the fall finale alive will face massive repercussions after their mission – to save the missing passengers – does not go off as planned.

Fans Are Not Happy

Many fans took to the comments of the tweet the official Manifest Twitter page used to announce to fall finale to exclaim that they just weren’t ready for a fall finale.

“I’m not ready for a finale. I love this show so much. But I hope it doesn’t take too long to come back,” one fan of the NBC series chimed in.

A second fan added, “What fall finale. The show just started. Have to wait so long to see more episodes.”

“NEXT WEEK? No, I’m not prepared yet. I haven’t started the preparation to guard my heart from the attack yet! This show is sssooo good!” A third exclaimed.

Given the promise of a death during the fall finale, the extreme emotions of fans is understandable.

What is Manifest?

For those who haven’t been watching Manifest thus far, the NBC series directed by Jeff Rake stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, J.R.Ramirez, and Saanvi Bahl.

The series follows the story of a group of passengers who went missing on Montego Air Flight 828 only to show up five years later – completely unaged. The show walks a very fine line of being mythical and being sci-fi. Only time will tell what caused the passengers to warp through time.

They have no idea how deep this goes. #Manifest pic.twitter.com/k6qdx581Dg — Manifest (@NBCManifest) November 23, 2018

The fall finale of Manifest airs on Monday night only on NBC.